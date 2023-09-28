Fortnite: Search Rare chests

In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, players will come across different types of chests. While most of them are regular, others are rare. Rare chests can be identified by their color and by the aura surrounding them. Looting them is one of the easiest ways to secure loot in the game, but the nature of the chest determines the quality of its contents.

Fortnite Rare chests, as their name suggests, are rare spawns. For one of the Chapter 4 Season 4 Week 5 challenges, players will have to loot them. But where does one find these Rare chests in the game? This article points out their locations.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Rare chest locations

Unfortunately, there's no specific location where these Fortnite Rare chests spawn, as they spawn literally anywhere on the map. Before discussing their spawn locations, how do you identify a Rare chest?

Unlike the standard chest in the game, these Rare chests are blue in color and emit a blue-colored smoke. Their color allows them to be easily spotted and distinguished from afar.

Where to find Rare chests in Fortnite?

In the absense of a specific spawn location, the only way to find these Rare chests is by carefully scouting each and every building. In the game, whenever you're close to a chest, it will show up on your nearby radar. If you don't have good loot in hand, it's worth seeking it out, as it could well be a Rare chest.

Having said that, given that these chests have lower spawn rates, there's a very high chance that you will find them inside vaults scattered across the map. You will also have a chance of finding them on the Fortnite floating Loot Island.

You will have to loot around five such Rare chests to complete the Chapter 4 Season 4 weekly challenge. Doing so will reward you with a whopping 35,000 XP, which will come in handy if you're trying to grind through the levels to earn Battlepass cosmetics.

Interestingly enough, these rare chests will only drop weapons of Epic and Legendary rarity, so it's worth scouring them. However, since it is a weekly challenge, other players might be gunning for these chests as well, so don't forget to watch your back while trying to complete this challenge in the game.

