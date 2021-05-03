Fortnite Season 6 Advanced XP Guide: How to level up fast with Passive XP progression and more

Fortnite Season 6 is about to enter its seventh week, and many players are worried about collecting XP for their seasonal Battle Pass.

Ranging from weekly quests and Spire challenges to 71 assorted milestones and passive XP earned from various in-game actions, players have a lot of options to choose from when it comes to earning XP in Fortnite Season 6.

Players can sometimes earn an underwhelming amount of XP from a specific session of matches. However, there are also scenarios where players earn a massive amount of XP from a single match in Fortnite.

This happens because of all the passive XP earning factors available in Fortnite Season 6. This article features a complete rundown of all the possible passive XP earning methods available in Fortnite.

Passive XP earning methods in Fortnite Season 6

There are a bunch of actions that players can perform in Fortnite Season 6 in order to earn additional XP for their seasonal Battle Pass. These actions, along with the amount of XP earned from each of them, include:

150 XP for each Elimination earned

125 XP for each Assist

105 XP for earning eliminations using a weapon for which the player has completed the Weapon Expert quest

60 XP for each fish caught by the player

585 XP for earning 10 eliminations in a single game

150 XP additionally for earning Double Eliminations

105 XP additionally for every Multiple Elimination earned

130 XP for looting a chest

90 XP for looting an ammunitions crate

135 XP for looting supply drops

200 XP extra for being the first player in the game to loot a supply drop

585 XP for looting 10 chests and supply drops

100-1,500 XP depending on the duration for which the player survives in a specific match.

Advertisement

Performing these tasks repeatedly in Fortnite Season 6 is guaranteed to reward players with a massive amount of XP after every match.

Players can also try to utilize the additional XP presented in Fortnite's Creative mode or even Team Rumble.

With more than half of Fortnite Season 6 being over already, this is an ideal time for players to try and amass as much XP as possible for progression in their seasonal Battle Pass.