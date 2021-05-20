Fortnite Season 6 Week 10 Challenges: The easiest method to deal damage within 30 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus

The Fortnite week 10 challenges are pretty interesting at this time. Some of them involve getting up close to players. For this Fortnite week 10 challenge, players need to land in spots where there's an abundance of loot and hope that others land in the same place too.

This Fortnite week 10 challenge will probably encourage players to land in the center of the map. There's a chance that the loot in the area may be buffed up a bit to suit this challenge.

How to deal damage within 30 seconds after landing for the Fortnite Week 10 challenge

Fortnite Week 10 challenge can be easily completed if players land in hot drops like the POIs in the center of the map. Players can also land at places like Sweaty Sands or Catty Corner.

These few places see a good amount of players landing in every game. So completing this mission wouldn't be that difficult, provided players get their hands on a good weapon.

That being said, players will need to cause 150 damage to their enemies to complete this challenge successfully. While it's unlikely that players will be able to bag this Fortnite week 10 challenge in one match, they may get lucky.

It's advised that players take multiple matches to complete this challenge, and it's best done in duos, trios, or squads. Although not necessary, players have a chance of landing in areas with more enemy clusters in modes where teams are involved.

Finally, this Fortnite week 10 challenge will start a mad rush for weapons when players land on the island. Keeping that in mind, players will need to watch those corners for enemies and work together with their teammates to complete this challenge effectively.

That being said, completing this challenge will earn players 24000 XP. Given that Fortnite Season 6 is in its final days, players might as well make the most of these challenges to fly through their battle pass.