Fortnite Season 6 Week 10 Challenges: The easiest method to eliminate players with a pickaxe

One Fortnite Week 10 Challenge involves players eliminating an enemy with a pickaxe. While that may not be the best way to go back to the lobby, there's an odd satisfaction in knocking someone down with a pickaxe, especially given the cartoonish pickaxes in Fortnite.

However, there are a few ways in which players can complete this challenge. But not all of them are easy. Eliminating a player with a pickaxe requires a lot of luck.

The various ways to eliminate someone with a pickaxe for the Fortnite week 10 challenge

The first method involves waiting till the end of the line to jump out of the Battle Bus. Usually, players will find enemies who are AFK by the time they land. There are usually 2 to 3 players who are AFK in every match. So they make easy targets.

Swing pickaxes at these players five times. Considering each swing deals 20 damage, five hits should be enough to complete this Fortnite week 10 challenge.

Another method involves landing at one of the hot drops in Fortnite. POIs like Colossal Crops, The Spire, and Bony Burbs are usually hot drops. For some reason, players love landing in the center of the map.

If players can get a quick drop in these areas and hit people with their pickaxe the moment they land, this Fortnite week 10 challenge will be over in the blink of an eye.

Finally, there is one experimental method that needs to be tested first.

While in duos, trios, or squads, instead of eliminating an enemy with guns, players can knock them down with their weapons. Then walk up to the enemy and hit them with a pickaxe till they're eliminated. This should count towards the Fortnite week 10 challenge. This method needs to be tested for efficacy.

That being said, this Fortnite week 10 challenge isn't difficult to complete. Players get rewarded with 24,000 XP for completing this challenge.