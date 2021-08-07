Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Wonder Woman collaboration, Crew survey and Donald Mustard hints at more events to come

As always, prior or post a large event in Fortnite, leaks begin flowing thick and fast. This time around it was no different, as leakers began uncovering juicy bits of information for things to come before the Rift Tour could kick off.

Now, while most of the leaks are casual in nature, one in particular stands out from the rest, and may hint at showcasing a yet-to-be-released character skin. With that being said, here are some of the latest leaks and rumors about Fortnite.

.@FortniteGame hey bestie what if you made a wonder woman skin in honor of the movie pic.twitter.com/xd72sp0qde — alex ⧗☽☾ (@ENBYROMANOFF) December 25, 2020

Fortnite Season 7 leaks reveal some wonderful information

1) Is Wonder Woman the next DC character for Fortnite?

In his latest Tweet prior to the Rift Tour, a miniature figurine of Wonder Woman could be seen in the background. Now, given that Batman and Superman have both been featured in-game, could this be a hint that Wonder Woman may be the next DC character to be featured in-game during Fortnite Season 8?

It certainly wouldn't be too outlandish to imagine the entire line-up of Justice League being featured in-game as either skins, NPCs or part of the storyline in some way.

This has the be a hint right?🤔 pic.twitter.com/nmSPe4jsDG — HEXA (@ItsHexa_) August 6, 2021

2) Fortnite Crew survey

According to prominent leaker ShiinaBR, Epic Games may be planning to revamp the Crew service and change how it functions in-game. In addition to the unique cosmetics, V-Bucks and other exclusives that Crew members receive, it would seem as if more benefits will be coming to the premium subscription service.

One of the highlights of the survey is that players who purchase the crew will get early access to game mode types, as well as new cosmetics types and even exclusive in-game events and concery experiences.

It's left to be seen how many of these new features make it from the survey stage, to actual implementation. However, if things do pan out as showcased, Crew services may become more popular than ever before.

Epic Games has just sent out another survey to some people! This time it's about possible upcoming Fortnite Crew features! 😳



Here is a list of the most interesting things! Some may already be known, but some are also new!



(Thanks to @Guille_GAG for sending me this survey!) pic.twitter.com/1kcdD5pAGm — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 6, 2021

3) Rift Tour was just the beginning

According to Donald Mustard, the Rift Tour was only the start of things to come and was a teaser of what the future of entertainment will look like. Now, given that Epic Games has successfully pulled off three digital in-game concerts, each bigger than the last, the future indeed looks bright for in-game entertainment services.

While the Tweet is ambiguous at best, and doesn't say much in terms of a roadmap, it does provide an idea of what could come next. Now, given the technological advances and Epic Games' unveiling of Unreal Engine 5, the possibilities are endless.

Whew.



Hope you loved Rift Tour. To us, that still represents just the START of what the future of entertainment will look like. #blueocean — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) August 6, 2021

