Fortnite Crew free rewards: How to claim free glider, emote and loading screen in Season 7

Fortnite rolled out the latest cosmetics for those who are subscribed to the monthly Crew Pack system, and it takes minimal effort to retrieve them all. The Summer Skye Crew Pack, released earlier in Season 7, opened the door for Epic Games to launch this new line of collectibles that pair with the current Crew skin.

The Crew subscription allows players to receive exclusive gear for free outside of the monthly payment of $11.99 per month. Also included, Fortnite users will gain 1,000 V-Bucks, enough to cover the season's Battle Pass and to accumulate a nice stockpile of the in-game currency.

Summer Skye Crew cosmetics glide over Fortnite with this easy method to receive all the gear

To gain access to the latest Fortnite Crew rewards, players simply need to sign up for the Crew Pack monthly subscription to obtain Summer Skye. Next, log in to the Fortnite account between today and August 9th to collect the Summer Skye cosmetics that resemble her theme.

The extra Crew Rewards are rolling out!



With the Fortnite Crew Membership, players will have access to a unique glider named the Rainbow Cloudcruiser. This glider resembles the furry, colorful imagery seen on the Skye up High Loading Screen that comes with the pack.

Finally, players will also receive a banner icon to customize their profile with and show off their membership perks. In addition to everything stated, the Fortnite Crew Pack subscription grants access to further exclusive cosmetics that come out every so often if players decide to maintain their membership.

Summer Skye and her bundle of items sprout from the Pride events that Fortnite has released in the past few weeks. While the in-game Rainbow hasn't been confirmed as a direct correlation, leading theories place the two ideas together due to the rainbow's association with the LGBTQ+ community.

Ariana Grande's skin also flowed from the Pride movement within the game, and she will lead the way with her live concert within the Rift Tour. Any player who wishes to express their support for Pride, or just wants to dash around in colorful gear, can grab all of this in Fortnite for a reasonable price.

