Fortnite Summer Skye Crew Pack for August 2021: Pricing, release date, and more

Fortnite is wrapping up the summer with another Crew Pack that will kickstart August with a fresh set of skins and cosmetics for players to obtain. The Summer Skye Crew Pack will feature a brand new skin, Back Bling, harvesting tool, and weapon wrap that plays with the summertime theme.

Summer Skye seems outfitted for soaring adventures through the last weeks of Season 7, and she may even see an appearance in the story. With just a few days before her release, Fortnite hyped up the next Crew Pack in the chain to squeeze a little more fun out of the summer season.

The Summer Skye Crew Pack glides through Fortnite with a unique style

The Summer Skye Crew Pack will be released on July 31st at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. All cosmetics will be available to players who are currently enrolled in the Fortnite Crew monthly subscription.

The Fortnite Crew subscription costs $11.99 per month, but it also includes full access to the Season's Battle Pass. Since the Battle Pass is only $9.50, players don't spend that much more to unlock exclusive content that comes with the subscription.

The subscription also rewards players with 1,000 V-Bucks per month, adding up to quite the large profit over time.

Summer Skye's skin will be the highlighted item in the pack, and she comes in two styles - original and Stormy Skye for "unpredictable weather." The Pack's Back Bling is labeled Cursed Eagleshield and stems from the theme of flying through the summer sky.

The harvesting tool that comes with the August Crew Pack is called the Epic Sword of Might Pickaxe, a fearsome name for any weapon. To close out the bundle, Fortnite Crew subscribers will obtain two weapon wraps that appear to revolve around cats, as well as a unique loading screen.

August is only a few days away, so be sure to keep an eye out for the Summer Skye Crew Pack coming to Fortnite soon.

