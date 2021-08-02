Fortnite Season 7 live event will juggle players between multiple dimensions 

A few hours ago, prior to the official reveal for the Fortnite Season 7 "Ariana Grande Rift Tour" event, prominent leaker iFireMonkey alongside MatrixGames, was able to leak the Icon Series skin, as well as the entire event in detail.

However, not long after, the official Fortnite handles on social media did a grand reveal for the event and showcased additional items related to the event, such as cosmetics, loading screens, and of course, a very adorable Piggy Small Back Bling.

Based on the information presently available, the event will be absolutely massive. And despite some backlash related to Ariana Grande's outfit, things should be executed flawlessly.

Now, while the official handle did release a lot of information, the leakers mentioned above managed to showcase a little sneak peek of the event itself. While it's not entirely clear what's going on in the video, the best way to describe it would be psychedelic and colorful.

Note: Potential Rift Tour event spoilers beyond this point.

The Fortnite Rift Tour event visuals are nothing short of an amalgamation of colors, visual concepts, and everything in between

It's hard to describe in words exactly how the Rift Tour event looks, but one thing is for certain, which is players will be in for the slide of their lives, quite literally as the one-minute plus videos showcases players sliding down an infinite slide.

However, what catches the attention perhaps the most is the fact that players can be seen jumping between different realities and dimensions within Fortnite's Metaverse.

It's unclear why this is happening, but it would seem that reality has once more shattered upon entering the portal, and anything goes in this strange yet alluring dimension filled with endless possibilities.

In addition to the explosion of colors, Epic Games also pays homage to the late rapper "Juice Wrld," whose track "Come & Go" featuring Marshmello has been used for the intro of the Rift Tour event.

Epic Games is yet to provide a full breakdown of the visual treat that players will experience during the event, but the developers have left a few breadcrumbs detailing what players will experience. The information on the official blog states:

"Take a musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and Ariana Grande collide. Dive into the Rift Tour with Fortnite-themed experiences -- pairing popular tracks with moments based on elements from the game."

Based on the information at hand, players are going to experience memorable moments from past seasons and perhaps get a glimpse of some changes occurring within the current season of the game and maybe even future events.

The Rift Tour is due to start in five days, and players can claim some goodies alongside enjoying the digital in-game concert and even purchase the Ariana Grande skin when it arrives in the item shop on August 4th.

