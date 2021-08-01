Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks: Naruto skin, mini Kevin, and Unreal Engine 5

With only a few days left to go for the "Rift Event" to begin, Fortnite data miners and leakers are once more obtaining major leaks for the game and uncovering plots for events yet to unfold.

While leaks are exciting in general, many of them are highly anticipated and longed for by the Fortnite community. A few hours ago, two major leaks were dropped that left fans on cloud nine.

While it's yet to be seen if these leaks do come true next season, fans are once more overwhelmed with excitement and hope. With that being said, here are a few Fortnite Season 7 leaks.

These are the fresh Fortnite Season 7 leaks

1) Naruto

Ever since the documents were leaked during the Apple vs. Epic Games lawsuit trial, fans have been going ecstatic with the possibility of a Naruto skin coming to Fortnite.

Even after the 17.21 update, rumors once again began floating about regarding the same. However, with no assurance of fruition, speculation alongside a pinch of salt was the only guarantee players had.

A recent series of leaks, based on information obtained by prominent Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, suggests that Epic Games was able to secure the rights to Naruto and will indeed include him in the next Battle Pass. Hopefully, players will get a glimpse of him in Fortnite Season 8, alongside the rumored Kunai weapon.

According to a new public post by the moderators of r/FortniteLeaks, the source who provided them with information about Naruto has now 100% confirmed that Epic was able to obtain the rights for Naruto.



Epic Games is apparently now trying to include him in the next Battle Pass. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 31, 2021

2) Tiny Kevin the Cubes

Kevin's coming back, and this time around, there will be multiple Kevins on the island, or so claims a new leak. According to ShiinaBR, Kevin will return at the end of this season or the next one.

In addition to his return, rather than being one massive solidated cube, he'll be popping up all over the map. Perhaps this time, rather than rolling across the map, the tiny cubes may roll towards a certain spot on the map, wherein Kevin the Cube will absorb the tiny cubes and become whole once more.

The Cube will return at the end of this season or at the start of next season, as several sources have confirmed to me.



While this may already be obvious to a few, here's something interesting that one source has said that isn't known:



"The cube will pop up ALL over the map" 😳 https://t.co/CkSGxWN1HR — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 31, 2021

3) Unreal Engine 5

Fortnite Season 8 is going to see some massive changes in terms of graphic performance and modding. According to HYPEX, the new season is going to be moved to Unreal Engine 5, which is Epic Games' latest game engine.

It goes without saying that once the game is moved to the new engine, it will experience major overhauls and will enable players to experience Fortnite, unlike before. Alongside the new engine, modding tools will undoubtedly improve as well, allowing modders to create more dynamic creative maps for the game.

Fortnite will move to Unreal Engine 5 starting next season, not very big news for some people but I'm sure there are people out there who care.



Also creative map makers should start learning UE5 in their free time and prepare for when Modding comes out, you still have time.. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 31, 2021

Edited by Srijan Sen