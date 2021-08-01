Ariana Grande Fortnite skin leaks ahead of The Rift Tour event

To sheer surprise and delight, the Ariana Grande Fortnite skin has been leaked, and it goes without saying that the community is ecstatic about it. The Rift Tour event is due to start in a couple of days, and loopers are already excited about the possibilities at hand.

According to a number of leakers, the official Fortnite page for France did an 'oopsie' and gave away the reveal a few days ahead of schedule. While there are indeed more variants or edits of the Ariana Grande Fortnite skin, as data miners had earlier suggested, so far only one variant has been showcased.

Ariana Grande Fortnite skin leaked ahead of "Rift Tour" event; fans left confused

By the looks of it, the Ariana Grande Fortnite skin will come in two edit styles or variants. A clear image of one style is not available as of now. Although it's hard to see what the styles will look like. One of them features a silver outfit, while the other resembles somewhat of a glass or crystal based outfit.

Here are all the appearances of Ariana Grande in that leaked prototype trailer! pic.twitter.com/90M9sp7vAY — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 1, 2021

Hopefully in the coming days, data miners and leakers will get their hands on better renders and perhaps angles to showcase the skin in all its glory.

Now, while this is more than likely not the final render of the skin that will be available in-game, many players have begun commenting that the Ariana Grande Fortnite skin looks nothing like the diva at all.

Some fans are stating that the skin looks different from the actual person, while others are blatantly calling the skin garbage and stating that the concept designs created by D3NNI are far better.

Here are some preview styles of the skin😌 pic.twitter.com/5ykZP60fLD — Rogue Agent 999 (following back for a bit) (@RogueWrld999) August 1, 2021

Many fans even pointed out that LeBron James' skin looked exactly the same, both in-game and in promotional content. However, the Ariana Grande Fortnite skin looked nothing like its real world counterpart.

It looks like her… — • 𝓜𝓲𝓰𝓾𝓮𝓵 • (@chaossforce) August 1, 2021

The situation has reached a point where D3NNI himself has taken to social media to talk down fans and community members, asking them to give the Ariana Grande Fortnite skin a chance to be showcased in-game before passing judgment.

It goes without saying that many fans are disappointed that his concept designs were not taken into consideration and added to the game the Icon Series skin for the diva. All said and done, it's left to be seen how this affects the popularity of the skin when it arrives in the item shop.

Y’all.. let’s wait to see the full version of Ariana’s fortnite skins / styles / ingame showcase before judging so fast! 😭



I don’t like how people are already comparing epic’s version to my old concepts when we haven’t even seen everything. I’m sure she’s gonna look great! — D3NNI (@D3NNI_yt) August 1, 2021

