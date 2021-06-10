Fortnite Season 7 Marco Reus Icon Series: Release date, outfit, emote, and more

The Fortnite Season 7 Marco Reus icon series outfit finally has a release date. Shortly after Fortnite leakers began decrypting files, Epic Games decided to do a fullblown reveal for the new Icon Series.

After the hype of Neymar Jr. in Fortnite took Season 6 by storm, followed by an NBA collaboration, Epic Games is definitely looking forward to expanding its horizons with more sports-oriented collaborations in the future.

What better way to celebrate this than by introducing Marco Reus, two-time German Player of the Year, and Harry Kane, England's national team captain Reus; as icon skin series in-game.

Given how Epic Games is heavily collaborating with the sports industry, players can expect to see many more such collaborations coming to Fortnite soon. By all accounts, the Fortnite Season 7 Marco Reus and Harry Kane collaboration are just one of many yet to come.

Fortnite Season 7 Marco Reus and Harry Kane collaboration: All details

Starting on June 11th, loopers will be able to purchase these two icon series from the in-game item shop. Although the price at the moment is not known, all other details about these two new icon series have been revealed by leakers.

Release date:

The Fortnite Season 7 Marco Reus and Harry Kane icon series will be released on June 11tth when the item shop rotates.

Outfit:

As of now, there seems to be only one edit style per skin. They each come with their own unique backblings as well. "Hurri-Kane" for Harry, and "Survival Kit" for Marco.

2 pak files got decrypted ! pic.twitter.com/6HFA9oD53d — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) June 10, 2021

Emote:

According to the leakers, both will come with their own unique emotes as well. However, it would seem as if the emotes are "Built-in." This means they will not be usable with any other skins in-game.

Bundle details:

The icon series can be either purchased as a bundle or individually from the in-game item shop.

Harry Kane & Marco Reus Football Icon Series Showcase!



The emotes are built in! pic.twitter.com/XCtRIcHlAl — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 10, 2021

Fortnite UEFA EURO 2020TM Cup

In addition to the Fortnite Season 7 Marco Reus and Harry Kane icon series collaboration, the Fortnite UEFA EURO 2020TM Cup is also scheduled to begin on June 16th.

The Icon Series kicks into full gear with two of soccer’s finest. @HKane and @woodyinho are coming to the Island.



Read to see when these two stars are arriving and get some details on the Fortnite UEFA EURO 2020 Cup where cash prizes are on the line.https://t.co/RkI3SN6yVt — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 9, 2021

The top-performing players from each region will earn a share of the $50,000 prize pool. Furthermore, all players who earn at least 10 points will receive the "Winner's Cup" emoticon and players who have managed at least 20 points will receive the "Kick It!" spray.

