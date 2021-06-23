Fortnite Season 7: Where to find Zyg & Choppy's mythic Ray Gun

A new NPC boss landed in the Fortnite world with the Season 7 alien invasion that drops a mythic weapon upon defeat. Zyg & Choppy are an alien duo wandering around a certain location on the map, and they can be fought similar to the IO Tech Guards.

The mythic weapon that Zyg drops is a better version of the Kymera Ray Gun, which deals a constant stream of damage to players in a solid line. It's impossible for the gun to run out of ammo, as the infinity symbol rests where the ammo count is.

Zyg & Choppy's mythic Ray Gun location in Fortnite

Zyg currently dwells at Hydro 16 on the Fortnite map, which is in between Slurpy Swamp and Misty Meadows. The building where this boss walks around sits near the river, where a large dam blocks the lake and leaks out murky water.

Image via Epic Games

Since Zyg is a boss in Fortnite, he's much harder to kill than an IO Tech Guard and has two health bars - one of shields and one of regular health. In addition, there are Alien Parasite eggs scattered throughout, making this a tough battle in the early game.

The reward for defeating Zyg is well worth it, however, as the mythic Ray Gun can melt through opponents in seconds. If fired accurately, players can wipe shields away and burst through structures with ease.

The mythic Ray Gun fires a red beam when fired by Zyg, but an orange beam when fired by the player. This separates it from the Kymera Ray gun, which fires a purple beam in addition to dealing lower damage.

The Kymera Ray gun deals 11 damage per tick, one less than the mythic Ray Gun held by Fortnite's Zyg & Choppy. The boss's gun also has a shorter reload/recharge time of 1.75 seconds, compared to 2 seconds on the Kymera version.

