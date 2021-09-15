Fortnite Season 8 Kitbash Making Friends questline challenges: Full list and how to complete them

Kitbash is back and looking forward to making friends in Fortnite. Sadly, with sweaty lobbies and fiends on the loose alongside cubes rolling across the map, he couldn't have picked a worse time.

Nonetheless, players can still help him out by completing some of his Punchcard challenges. These Fortnite challenges have five different stages and yield a total of 80,000 experience points when completed.

Complete guide to Fortnite Season 8 Kitbash Making Friends questline challenges

There are a total of five stages involved in the Kitbash Making Friends questline punchcard challenge. To start the challenge, players will first need to talk to Kitbash. He can be found at Dirty Docks.

Complete list of challenges:

Stage 1: Collect Nuts & Bolts (0/1) - 12,000 XP

Stage 2: Craft an item (0/1) - 14,000 XP

Stage 3: Upgrade a weapon at an upgrade bench (0/1) - 16,000 XP

Stage 4: Honk a vehicle's horn within 10 meters of an opponents (0/1) -18,000XP

Stage 5: Survive storm phases (0/3) - 20,000 XP

Fortnite Season 8 Kitbash Making Friends questline challenges (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Stage 1: Collect Nuts & Bolts (0/1) - 12,000 XP

Much like in the previous Fortnite season, finding Nuts & Bolts is going to be a breeze. Players can often find them in areas that are close to an upgrade bench or in and around the many garages located on the island.

Stage 2: Craft an item (0/1) - 14,000 XP

To craft an item (weapon), players will need to use the Nuts & Bolts that they have gathered in the previous stage of the challenge. Keep in mind that crafting cannot be done on the move, so gamers should find a safe spot before selecting the item to craft.

Stage 3: Upgrade a weapon at an upgrade bench (0/1) - 16,000 XP

To upgrade a weapon at an upgrade bench, players will need to spend a bit of gold. For those simply looking to complete the challenge without wasting too much gold, they should upgrade a common weapon. A good location to find an upgrade bench would be Catty Corner.

Stage 4: Honk a vehicle's horn within 10 meters of an opponent (0/1) - 18,000XP

There's no particular place where this challenge has to be completed, but completing it may be a bit tricky. Players need to honk their vehicle's horn within 10 meters of an opponent. Given that Lazy Lake is a hot drop zone, gamers should be able to complete the task here as there is an abundance of enemies and vehicles.

Stage 5: Survive storm phases (0/3) - 20,000 XP

This is a fairly simple task to complete. All one needs to do is survive three stages of the storm in Fortnite. For players who are new to the game or season, playing passively should get the job done.

Note: These Fortnite challenges are not bound to a single match and can be completed over the duration of multiple matches.

Edited by Danyal Arabi