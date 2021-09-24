Fortnite Season 8 leak reveals 4 major incoming map changes

Fortnite leaks suggest that there are at least four major incoming map changes with update v18.00, which is coming out later this week. Planned for the Battle Royale game's fourth anniversary, players should expect the update to arrive on September 26.

The 'Corruption' in Fortnite is slowly spreading and it won't be long before it covers most of the map. Several mini cubes have already started spawning as Kevin the Cube. And yet, the Golden Cube is still traveling across the map, causing more mini-events in 'The Awakening.' Once most of these mini-events are over, several significant changes will start taking place in the map.

Mang0e @Mang0e_ There are 4 map changes planned as of 18.00!



Map changes in Fortnite update v18.00

A total of four changes will take place on the Fortnite map, and these will give a significant makeover to the island. Three of these are part of the seasonal progression, which means the corruption is going to spread through the map in three different stages.

A 3 stage map progression called "CNV_01" - "03" has been found in the game files. This means that there will be a lot more black and purple cubes coming up on the map soon.

Apart from these three, Epic Games also wanted to make sure that amongst all this excitement, Fortnite's 4th birthday won't be left out. Therefore, one of the four map changes will also be a birthday makeover. According to the files, birthday changes will be enabled with "FNBD21".

Twitter reacts to the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map changes

The map changes have excited players who are eagerly waiting for Fortnite update v18.00. These level of changes to the map will be happening after a very long time. Therefore, players are claiming that this might amount to one of the best seasons so far.

The Corruption spread will end in an interesting live event that will mark the conclusion of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Update v.18.00 is just a step in that direction, and players can expect more exciting events as the season progresses.

