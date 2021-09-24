Fortnite Golden Cube mini live event: Phase 2 of 'The Awakening' shakes up Pleasant Park

Fortnite's Season 8 has an obvious theme revolving around Kevin the Cube and his cousins littered across the entire map. Epic Games has released a mini live event that features the Golden Cube in and around Pleasant Park that plays along with everything that Season 8 is bringing forward.

The Awakening 2.0 fares similarly to the first event that featured the Cubes in that all sorts of electrifying energy is sparking between the Golden Cube and a Purple Cube. Previously, at Believer Beach, this event paved the way for Fortnite's storyline involving all of these Cubes. They seem to be activating for some reason.

Fortnite's 'Awakening' live event may pave the way for the rest of Season 8

Directly west of Pleasant Park, the massive Golden Cube can be seen shooting a beam of energy into a purple Cube. This almost identically mimics what happened near Believer Beach, so players should expect something big in the next few weeks.

When Season 8 started, dozens of Cubes fell all across the map and lay dormant for the most part. However, the Golden Cube seems to be traveling from Cube to Cube and animating them with some energy. When the Golden Cube zapped the purple ones, another little Cube sprouted out. Perhaps this means that the Cube or whoever controls it is planning another type of invasion.

YouTuber Tabor Hill gave an in-depth exploration of the event in replay mode where he discovered that players could be damaged by the beam channeling between the Golden Cube and the other one. If Fortnite players travel inside the beam, they can even be knocked out in an instant.

Since this same event has already happened, players should expect Fortnite to release more mini live events. They might involve the Golden Cube awakening the other Purple Cubes in various places. There are several Purple Cubes outside of Believer Beach at the moment. They may be looking to migrate to another location.

Regardless, Fortnite is accelerating towards the major plot points for Season 8, and the Awakening live events are sure to be just the beginning.

