Fortnite Season 8 Sledgehammer Battle Orders questline challenges: Full list and how to complete them

After having demolished the competition in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5, Sledgehammer is all set to make his debut on the island. Though his affinity for spiders is rather disturbing, he's one of the good guys.

Players wanting to know more about spiders and construction tools can begin the Battle Orders questline. A grand total of 150,000 XP can be earned by completing all the challenges.

How to complete all Fortnite Season 8 Sledgehammer Battle Orders questline challenges

There are five stages in Sledgehammer's Battle Orders questline. To begin the challenge, players must first interact with Sledgehammer, located near Flopper Pond, northwest of Holly Hedges.

Here is the list:

Fortnite Season 8 Sledgehammer Battle Orders questline challenges (Image via MechLeak/Twitter)

Stage 1) Open a chest in the Sideways (0/1) - 30,000 XP

To complete the first stage of this Fortnite challenge, players will simply need to open a chest in the Sideways. They are purple in color and are mostly found near stone obelisks.

Stage 2) Eliminate different types of Cube Monsters in the Sideways (0/3) - 30,000 XP

There are multiple kinds of cube monsters that spawn in the Sideways. Eliminating any three will complete this task.

Stage 3) Damage Cube Monsters with a Sideways Weapon (0/150) - 30,000 XP

Once inside the Sideways, players will gain access to Sideways weapons. There are currently three in the game: Sideways Scythe, Minigun, and Rifle. While using any one of these, players need to damage Cube Monsters.

Stage 4) Collect Cube Monster Parts (0/50) - 30,000 XP

Cube Monster Parts can be obtained in two ways, opening Sideways chests and defeating Cube Monsters. Players will need to collect 50 to complete this Fortnite Challenge.

Stage 5) Defeat a Boss Cube Monster in the Sideways (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Unlike the Caretaker who's overpowered, Boss Cube Monsters can be eliminated with ease. An easy way to complete this task would be to stand on high ground and land headshots on them.

Note: These Fortnite challenges are not bound to a single match and can be completed in multiple matches.

