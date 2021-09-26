Fortnite secretly adds an item from the old map in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite wouldn't be the game it is today without the community that has stuck by its side from the beginning. With the game celebrating its fourth birthday on September 26, 2021, it's pretty evident that it's here to stay for a very long time.

While not everyone was part of the game from its "OG" days, thousands of players have been here from the start. An item has become the topic of discussion lately after an anomaly was discovered in-game.

Is Epic Games secretly bringing back items from the old map to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

While rumors of the old map coming back to Fortnite have been circulating for a while now, for the most part, they rested on fan theories, speculations, and a lot of wishful thinking.

The map is unlikely to come back since a black hole consumed it. However, there is evidence that elements from the "OG" season could be reintroduced to the game. While there's no confirmation from Epic Games themselves, there is a bit of proof.

I know you've put this here for a reason There's a CHAPTER 1 chest on the island right now - But why is it here!? 🤔I know you've put this here for a reason @DonaldMustard There's a CHAPTER 1 chest on the island right now - But why is it here!? 🤔



A short while after the new season began, players discovered an odd chest within the destroyed IO base known as Destroyed Dish, located west of Dirty Docks.

At first, players thought it could be a glitch, or perhaps Epic Games added it to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 by mistake. The chest has been in the same location since the start of the new season. It is intriguing to know whether or not Epic Games has done this with a purpose in mind.

Furthermore, according to the community, the "OG" chest can be found in every match, which means it has a 100% spawn chance, meaning it's not a mere coincidence.

West_Kay @Its_West_Kay When your playing fortnite chapter 2 but you find a chapter 1 chest When your playing fortnite chapter 2 but you find a chapter 1 chest https://t.co/r7hwVDSBn5

Nonetheless, with the first major update - Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (v18.00) set for release on September 28, 2021, it's left to be seen if more such chests or items will be added back into the game.

Given that Epic Games has a long-standing history of adding Easter eggs to the game, the presence of an "OG" chest may just be a memento of the old game or the developers hinting at something that's to come. With nothing else going on right now, players will have to remain in suspense.

