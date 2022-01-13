Fortnite set to return on Apple (iOS) via GeForce NOW, closed beta access to start next week

iOS Fortnite players have received new hope regarding the game's status. Following a tumultuous court-battle, Epic Games's Battle Royale prodigy was banned on Apple devices. Over a year ago, the two companies were embroiled in a massive lawsuit that ultimately ended in Fortnite's removal from every iOS device.

However, the game is set to return to iOS players through third-party software in a closed beta form. This beta is free for all who want to register, meaning anyone with an iPhone or Apple device can link up without any hiccups.

Nvidia GeForce NOW gives iOS gamers another shot at Fortnite

Following a partnership with Nvidia, Epic Games will enable their multiplayer arena game for iOS devices. Much to the delight of fans. the change will be implemented next week. This beta, which is also available for Android devices, can bring mobile players back together after a year and a half.

Players don't need to have a paid GeForce NOW membership to experience this incredible opportunity. However, those with upgraded membership will have priority over all of Nvidia's gaming services.

This limited-time beta may lead to Fortnite's permanent return to iOS devices and millions of mobile gamers across the globe. The game's performance hasn't been revealed, and it's still in the beta phase, meaning the experience itself might be a little choppy upon release.

Gamers are simply rooting for this endeavor as they've waited a long time for Epic Games' iconic title to return to iOS devices. With Chapter 3's recent release, it's never been more enticing to jump back into the loop.

Epic Games has been fighting to make Fortnite available to iOS players ever since Apple banned the game from its store. Although it's a new concept, the beta should be good enough until finishing touches can be made.

After much turmoil and anticipation, one can join the beta on Nvidia's website and jump in line to experience the game on an iOS device once again.

