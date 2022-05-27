Fortnite shares first image of Chapter 3 Season 3 live event

There has been lots of speculation about how the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will go. Players have wondered what The Collider will do, how the Mecha Team Leader will be involved, and what it's going to do to the map. Above all, they have been wondering how on earth The Seven can possibly win.

Those questions will be answered, and more questions will inevitably arise heading into Chapter 3 Season 3. What loopers no longer have to wonder about is when that live event will be.

An official countdown has surfaced in Fortnite, and it has also put out the first teaser of what to expect.

Fortnite shares first official teaser, countdown for Chapter 3 Season 2 finale

The speculative end date for Chapter 3 Season 2 was June 3. However, some users were concerned that it might be delayed. Ultimately, that initial date turned out to be incorrect.

The official date and time for the live event are June 4 at 4.00 pm EST. Here's what Epic Games had to say about the event being called "Collision":

"'COLLISION' takes place on June 4 at 4 pm ET and is a one-time-only, in-game event. Content creators and players wanting to relive their daring moves and heroic experiences should take steps to record and archive the event since Replays of it will not be available."

Additionally, a countdown clock has finally arrived in Fortnite. Gamers who log in will see the countdown in their lobbies and above the map.

The fate of the Zero Point, long the main maguffin of the Fortnite metaverse, is supposedly at stake during this event. There have been several critical live events in the title's history, including the Nexus War, Operation Sky Fire, and Flipped. Collision might be the most important one thus far.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



On June 4th, you’ll be transported to an experience that’s out of this world.



Find out more: Prepare for takeoff.On June 4th, you’ll be transported to an experience that’s out of this world.Find out more: fn.gg/collisionevent Prepare for takeoff.On June 4th, you’ll be transported to an experience that’s out of this world.Find out more: fn.gg/collisionevent

In the meantime, Epic wants players to take advantage of the event and earn a couple of free cosmetics:

"To get amped up for this end-of-season event, everyone who logs in on June 4 starting at 8 am ET will receive an exclusive loading screen and lobby track. And in the days leading up to 'COLLISION,' stop by the Item Shop and try on the Mecha Weapons Team Outfits, or look out for June's Fortnite Crew reveal, so you're sure to roll up with the squad in style."

Logging in on June 4, the day of the event, will gift users an exclusive loading screen and lobby music. The Item Shop will also feature related cosmetics in the coming days leading up to the event.

Possible suits for loopers to attain (Image via Epic Games)

This announcement officially gives Fortnite gamers ten days, including today, to continue completing challenges (of which there was a new batch today) and earning XP.

All Omni-chip quests, seasonal quests, Resistance quests, and other battle pass-related things will end when the season does. Fans only have a few days to continue unlocking selectable styles like Doctor Strange Tempest.

Edited by Ravi Iyer