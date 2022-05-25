Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 10 challenges leaked: Full list and how to complete them

After about two and a half months of fun, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is finally starting to wind up.

According to the leakers, the Week 10 challenges are likely to be the last for this season. While there may be more encrypted in-game, it's unlikely since data miners are thorough with their job.

As it's the end of the season, XP will be in high demand. Many players will be rushing to complete their Battle Pass to claim the cosmetic rewards. The good news is that even those stuck below level 150 can still grind their way to the maximum level.

They can complete Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, Week 10 challenges to earn XP to aid in the process. These will go live on May 26, Thursday. There are nine challenges in total. Seven are the main ones, while the other two are backups if one or more of the main ones falter.

Epic Games has decided to keep this set of challenges to the bare minimum difficulty as the season is ending soon. Players will have no trouble completing any of them. That being said, it's time to discuss how to complete each challenge.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 - Week 10 challenges

Before discussing how to complete each one, here's an overview of what each challenge encompasses. Remember that these challenges can be finished in any order, and each will reward players with 20,000 experience points. Here is the list:

Repair any turret using the Repair Torch

Deploy a Tent at a Seven Outpost

Use a Med-Mist while sliding

Use a mounted turret to damage opponents in vehicles

Enter a vehicle within 10 seconds of landing

Fly into The Collider's energy field

Emote on top of an IO Outpost

Damage opponents with a Light Machine Gun

Destroy IO barricades

How to complete all Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, Week 10 challenges

1) Repair any turret using the Repair Torch

The humble Repair Torch has made a huge difference this season in Fortnite. Rather than finding a campfire to repair or heal a vehicle, they can be fixed on the move using this item. What's more, they can be used as weapons as well.

To complete this challenge, all players need to find a Repair Torch and a turret. The best place to search for a turret would be in and around The Fortress. It's risky but will save players a love of time searching.

2) Deploy a Tent at a Seven Outpost

This challenge is perhaps one of the easiest ones to complete as tents can be found lying about all over the map. Players need to find a tent and deploy it at one of the five Seven Outposts. Here are their locations:

Seven Outpost IV - located south of Condo Canyon

Seven Outpost V - located west of Command Cavern

Seven Outpost II - located southwest of Logjam Lumberyard

Seven Outpost III - located southeast of The Daily Bugle

Seven Outpost I - located southwest of Greasy Grove

3) Use a Med-Mist while sliding

Med-Mists have become life-saviors during intense gunfights in Fortnite. What's great about them is that they can be used as needed and used on other players. This makes them useful for the entire squad. Plus, players can move while using the item.

Before the season ends, Epic Games wants players to slide while using a Med-Mist. Upon completing, they will earn 20,000 XP points as a reward.

4) Use a mounted turret to damage opponents in vehicles

Of all the Fortnite challenges on this list, this one is the toughest. Players have to deal damage to opponents in a vehicle while using a mounted turret. This is easier said than done.

Even though an enemy Titan Tank can be found patrolling the region east of Logjam Lumberyard, players will have to repeat the process three times to complete the challenge. This challenge will likely get replaced due to it being too difficult.

5) Enter a vehicle within 10 seconds of landing

Since being introduced to the game, vehicles have played a pinnacle role in Fortnite. Although they need gas to function, they offer a lot of utility and protection from incoming fire.

To complete this challenge fast, players can land at Sleepy Sound. There are an overwhelming number of cars located in the area. This will ensure that finding one within 10 seconds of landing is easy.

6) Fly into The Collider's energy field

It's unclear why Epic Games is asking players to fly into a large ominous tower that omits powerful energy waves, but there's an XP reward at stake. However, completing this task won't be easy.

The Collider POI in Fortnite is currently a hot-drop location in the game. Such being the case, getting close to it may be next to impossible. Players will either have to directly land in the energy field to complete the challenge or be sneaky and find a way to use the jump pads to complete the task.

7) Emote on top of an IO Outpost

With The Seven on the cusp of victory against the Imagined Order in Fortnite, establishing dominance through bragging rights is very important. Players have to emote on top of the five IO Outposts located on the map to achieve this. Here are their locations:

Outpost Omega - East of Logjam Lumberyard

Outpost Dash - North of The Daily Bugle

Outpost Raven - North of Condo Canyon

Outpost Ryder - North of Synapse Station

Outpost Epsilon - East of Tilted Towers

8) Damage opponents with a Light Machine Gun (Back-up)

LMG, or Light Machine Gun, has been in Fortnite for some time now. Although it's not very useful in terms of accuracy, it can be used to spray opponents and their builds.

To complete this backup challenge, players will have to find an LMG and inflict 500 damage upon an opponent to earn 20,000 XP. An easy way to do this would be to camp The Collider. Since it's a hot-drop zone, it will not be a problem to find opponents to shoot at.

9) Destroy IO barricades (Back-up)

The final backup Fortnite challenge involves players breaking down IO barricades. These can be found all over the map and are easy to spot. A total of 10 must be destroyed to complete the task.

To destroy them, players can use anything they feel like. Blow them up with Remote Explosives, call in an Air Strike, or hit them with a good old-fashioned harvesting tool.

