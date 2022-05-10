Where to the find an Air Strike item in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The Air Strike utility item in Fortnite is one of the most controversial in existence. Although they were well received when first introduced to the game, they were broken in every way.

One Air Strike had the potential to level a small POI and everything else within the radius. With 20 missiles raining down on a location, with each dealing 50 damage, surviving it was nothing short of a miracle.

Shiina @ShiinaBR The "Air Strike" item will be unvaulted in tomorrow's content update! The "Air Strike" item will be unvaulted in tomorrow's content update! https://t.co/4YXPwWZHnY

Now, in the current season, it would seem that this dreaded item is making a return. Based on leaks and upcoming weekly challenges, the item should be added to the game today (May 10, 2022) as part of the 20.30 update patch.

Where to find Fortnite Air Strikes, how to use them, and more

With the currently available information, Air Strikes can be obtained by looting chests and searching through supply drops. Given that it's a legendary item, it's unlikely to be found as floor loot.

To improve the odds of finding this item during a match, players can look at regions with a lot of chests. Four such regions are Tilted Towers, The Daily Bugle, Rocky Reels, and Command Cavern.

Although these regions have a lot of chests to loot, readers have to keep in mind that the item is not limited to these areas. They can be found all over the island as well. However, finding them may take a while. With "where" out of the way, it's time to talk about the "how."

Unlike normal explosive throwables, Air Strikes have a short delay. Once thrown, the area will be marked with red smoke, and after eight seconds, missiles will begin raining down from the sky.

During the "OG" days, escaping the explosion was tough, but now, Fortnite players can now simply sprint out of the area and rotate to safety. If timed correctly, they will be able to avoid all missiles and take no damage.

Those in build mode considering hunkering down to take shelter should avoid doing so. With each missile dealing 400 damage to structures, builds will not last long.

When it comes to using it in combat, there are only a few scenarios in which it can be used effectively. For instance, if a player manages to kill a tank's engine, tossing in an Air Strike is the best way to kill off the enemy player or squad.

Another practical use for this item is in the normal Fortnite Build-Mode. Players can use it to destroy heavy builds and clear the landscape. This is good for punishing opponents who build vertically or try to hunker down and camp.

