Fortnite YouTuber Tabor Hill wins thousands of hearts online after showing where his gaming earings go

Tabor Hill is one of the most well-known Fortnite content creators on YouTube. Aside from creating gameplay videos, he also shares his opinions on certain content, provides leaks, and even hints at Flipside towards the end of the last chapter.

Over time, as he's gained popularity, he's managed to attract the eyes of trolls and haters on the internet. It's unclear what got the ball rolling, but it mostly has to do with his earnings and how it's 'supposedly' being spent. In a recently uploaded video, he opens up to fans and shares information about the same.

Tabor Hill @TaborTimeYT Who's ready for these to return tomorrow? It'll be interesting to see how they play out in Zero Build. Definitely useful in BUILDS. Who's ready for these to return tomorrow? It'll be interesting to see how they play out in Zero Build. Definitely useful in BUILDS. https://t.co/39yJ9UTQIO

Fortnite content creator, Tabor Hill, should win the father of the year award

Tabor Hill has long been popular within the Fortnite community. Thanks to Epic Games' support-a-code program, he's been able to earn revenue to pay, which has allowed him to pay for his daughter's treatment.

However, according to trolls on the internet, it's all a farce, and in actuality, there's nothing wrong.

To put these accusations to rest, he recently uploaded a video that cleared any doubts that people may have had. He said:

"I just wanted to make a quick video here because I wanted to say thank you to everyone that uses my support-a-creator code in Fortnite. Now, if you're not aware, my daughter has a severe disability; she was born with Spina Bifida Myelomeningocele."

This disability affects the spinal cord and limits the individual's day-to-day activities. According to medical information, this occurs when a developing baby's spinal cord fails to develop or close properly while in the womb.

Symptoms can sometimes be seen above the skin in the form of a birthmark or protruding spinal cord tissue. Thankfully, with the help of surgery, this medical problem can be solved.

Speaking of which, Tabor continued by saying:

"She's had over 22 surgeries since she was born, and she's only 11. Most of them require at least five days in the hospital. It's tough and some of the surgerios we've had cost over a million dollars and not all are covered by insurance because we have to go to special hospitals."

Tabor Hill silencers trolls and haters by showing them the cost of a wheelchair (Image via YouTube/Tabor Hill)

After talking for a while, he showcases the medical bill for a new wheelchair which rounds off at about $5,000. Given the price tag, it's clear that he's providing the best available medical assistance to his daughter, the opposite of what some would claim.

He ends by saying:

"I just wanted to prove to you guys because, you know, I've got a lot of haters out there. They're under the impression that I lie and don't use the money I earn towards my daughter and it's all an excuse. Why would anyone lie about that? That's terrible."

From the video, it's clear that Tabor Hill has gone beyond and above the call of being a good father. While haters may disrespect his efforts, his Fortnite fans have supported him.

Even though he didn't need to upload a video as evidence, he did it nevertheless. Perhaps now, trolls and haters will think twice about accusing him of lying about the medical expenditures.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar