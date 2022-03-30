How to complete the sprinting bootcamp in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

With the release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, Loopers have entered into a whole new exciting and action-filled era of Battle Royale game. The new season has brought with it various elements and entities that are new to the island, and new weaponry, vehicles, cosmetics, and new mechanics have been added.

One such addition is the Tactical Sprint, which can currently be used by Loopers. However, with some finding the new mechanic difficult to understand, here is a step-by-step guide on how to complete the bootcamp challenge corresponding to it.

Step-by-step guide to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 sprinting bootcamp challenge

The sprinting bootcamp challenge is a newly-introduced quest given to Loopers to familiarize themselves with Parkour and Tactical Sprinting. The challenge consists of three quests that are given to the loopers by the Imagined, a new member of The Seven, as soon as they land on the new map.

For the first step, Loopers have to bind a key for their sprint in the settings menu (Image via YouTube/Axvezer)

The first basic step is to activate your Tactical Sprint in the keybinds option. This could differ across various platforms for controller and mouse and keyboard players, and can be bound to any key or button to access and execute the Tactical Sprint.

Second step (Image via Sportskeeda)

The second step involves the player using the respective binds to sprint for approximately five seconds. This would officially complete the first quest of the entire team in the challenge. Players can familiarize themselves with this new mechanic and animation.

Third step (Image via Sportskeeda)

The third step involves a new mechanic that has been added to Fortnite. The mantling technique is a type of parkour which allows Loopers to jump over ledges or heighted walls. It can be done on walls that are just above the character's head level. This mechanic not only helps in parkour but also saves the build usage that is traditionally required.

Final step (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fortnite added this to showcase that these movements will be used in combination and no cancelation will be done. The player simply has to use Tactical Sprint and slide for 20 meters. This will conclude the challenge with the Looper learning the new mechanics and gaining a good amount of XP.

Player community reacts to Tactical Sprint

Removing builds from the game for the first few days of the season was a bold choice for Epic Games to make. But alongside that, adding Tactical Sprint and Mantle abilities have encouraged Loopers to play the game.

Several Loopers have shown their love for the new abilities. Using their favorite Fortnite character skins, players are attempting extraordinary moves and abilities to eliminate their opponents.

People basically are saying they wanted Call of Duty but just brighter colors. @Electra Fortnite with no building is Cartoon Call of Duty Warzone or Multiplayer. They added Automatic Tac Sprint, Mantling and Sliding with Guns that 1st person ADS.People basically are saying they wanted Call of Duty but just brighter colors. @Electra Fortnite with no building is Cartoon Call of Duty Warzone or Multiplayer. They added Automatic Tac Sprint, Mantling and Sliding with Guns that 1st person ADS. People basically are saying they wanted Call of Duty but just brighter colors.

However, the fact that some players feel these abilities have been copied from games such as Call of Duty or Apex Legends shows how Epic might be trying to emphasize battle over building in Fortnite.

