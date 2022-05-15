Fortnite Shockwave & Flint Knock glitch is so broken it feels like hacking

Over the years of progressing, Fortnite has introduced various new elements and designs. These range from weapons, consumables, vehicles, and interactive objects available on the island.

As the active community is always experiencing these additions and changes, things may sometimes take a twisted turn. Glitches and faults in the game are common due to possibilities in their functional error.

Recently, these occurrences have been reduced to the bare minimum, making the game balanced and fair for each looper. But it would be next to impossible not to contain glitches and exploits one way or another.

These exploits can either be a fault in the system itself or may also lead to a ban. As of Chapter 3 Season 2 of Fortnite, a new game-breaking glitch has appeared that includes new items recently unvaulted.

Fortnite Shockwave & Flintlock glitch is so overpowered in Chapter 3 Season 2

The new glitch was yet again discovered by a popular YouTuber known as "GKI", aka "The Glitch King". His video regarding the glitch showcases every single step to execute the glitch successfully.

It has not been confirmed whether the glitch can ban or suspend a player in Fortnite. However, the glitch gives insane mobility to the looper without taking fall damage.

The required loadout should contain Shockwave Grenades, a Flint Knock pistol, and a Mudflap vehicle to perform the glitch. It is preferable to perform it on a high-ground area such as mountains or any IO base available. Once the looper has successfully followed the steps, they will be amazed by the resulting glitch.

It is expected to be fixed or patched soon. However, it could be considered one of the most game-breaking glitches that has occurred in the community in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Players should park a Mudflap on High ground (Image via YouTube/GKI)

Mudflap should be placed at a high altitude for the best outcome of the glitch. The truck would push the player with a burst of energy from the shockwave grenade to travel across the map. This would launch the player at high speed, covering the maximum distance.

Player must fire the pistol as soon as they are launched (Image via YouTube/GKI)

The player would then need to stand on the rear back of the truck while planting the grenade facing its front engine. This would, in turn, push the truck backwards, creating slight momentum for the next step.

The glitch would result in the looper being launched to a greater distance (Image via YouTube/GKI)

Just during the truck's movement, the player would shoot the flint knock that would knock the player backward at high speed. It will launch the respective loopers at incredible speeds, covering most distances.

While this could be happening, the player would need to reload the flint-knock and fire another shot right before landing to save themselves from any fall damage that can occur if they land on the ground.

