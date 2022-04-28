How to deal damage to opponents while falling in Fortnite Chapter 3

In a battle royale game like Fortnite, dealing damage to opponents is the only sure way to win each round. Loopers can use different guns to defeat enemies and grab a Victory Royale.

However, with vehicles and various utility items added to the mix, many have forgotten how to use their guns to deal damage. In an effort to get players back to basics, Epic Games is offering them the chance to earn XP by completing a simple challenge.

Free fire and open fire to earn 20,000 XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

The task involves dealing damage to opponents while free falling. While readers may think this to be impossible at first glance, that's not the case. The challenge is easy to complete, and 20,000 XP will be rewarded to those who finish it. Without further ado, it's time to execute some moves from the Matrix and deal damage.

Follow these tips to deal 150 damage while falling in Fortnite Chapter 3

Currently, there are two ways to complete this challenge. Players can deal damage after using ziplines/ascenders or Spider-Man's Bouncer. Here's how to do it:

1) Ziplines/Ascenders

Perhaps the easiest way to deal damage while falling will be by jumping off ziplines and ascenders when using them. Players will have a brief window of opportunity to shoot targets.

The best location to complete this challenge in this manner would be Rocky Reels. There's plenty to shoot at, with the Imagined Order and The Seven forces currently duking it out. Players are likely to find opponents as well to deal damage to.

2) Spider-Man's Bouncer

Although the Daily Bugle is now a normal drop-zone, players can still find a few opponents every now and then. The area already has numerous ziplines to use for the challenge, and it also features Spider-Man's Bouncer.

Using them, a decent amount of air time can be achieved, during which players can shoot opponents to inflict damage. If lucky, the challenge can be completed in one match.

3) Jetpack (Unconfirmed)

In theory, descending with a Jetpack can be considered falling. Until the challenges go live, there's no telling if this method will work, but if it does, this is the easiest one to implement.

All players must do is find a Jetpack on an IO airship, free fall for a bit, and then power it up to float. Hopefully, this movement should be considered as falling, and any damage inflicted during this process should count towards the challenge.

