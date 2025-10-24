Fortnite Simpsons Battle Pass details leaked

With a few days left before Chapter 6 Season 4 ends, Outfits from the Fortnite Simpsons Battle Pass have been leaked. It appears that the rumors are indeed true, as we now have our first glimpses of The Simpsons as they could look in-game. Of course, since this version of the Fortnite Simpsons Battle Pass has been leaked and is not official, it is best to take things with a grain of salt. That being said, the Fortnite Simpsons Battle Pass leak is limited to just the Outfits and not other associated/related cosmetics. We will get more insight about those after the upcoming live event, when downtime is active, but for now, here's more on the characters we can expect to see next season.Note: There article is based on leaks and content that has been data-mined and is subject to change.Fortnite Simpsons Battle Pass: Everything we knowStarting with the left image on the Tweet given below, we can see three characters: Peely Remix, Homer Simpson, and Bart Simpson. This version of Peely looks exactly like something you could find in Springfield. As for Homer, seeing him running about with a TV remote and a hammer looks about right.Epic Games took a unique approach with Bart and gave him his own mech suit. This was likely done owing to him being too short to be featured as an Outfot/NPC, and hence the mech suit, to give him a little height boost. The same approach was taken with Morty from the Rick and Morty collaboration.Looking at the image on the right in the aforementioned Tweet, two characters from the lineup will be part of the Fortnite Simpsons Battle Pass: They are Ned Flanders and Fishstick Remix. Other characters, such as Marge Simpson, Lisa Simpson, Scratchy, who can be seen, will also be featured in-game, but via the Item Shop. Krusty the Clown and Moe Szyslak can also be spotted in the image, but it is unclear if they will be part of the Fortnite Simpsons Battle Pass. For the time being, it is best to assume that they, too, will be featured in the Item Shop at a later date.In addition to Battle Pass Outfits for the Simpsons collaboration, the island will also be retrofitted for the crossover. We have a low-resolution image of the island that will be in play next season. Of course, this, too, is subject to change, but it gives us a fairly decent top-view look at the layout that we can expect to see.In a way, the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant will be a throwback to Steamy Stacks, but will have its own layout for the collaborations. Aside from this trivia, Moe's can also be seen, which could be featured as a small POI in-game.That's about everything we know with regard to the Fortnite Simpsons Battle Pass. We can expect more information to surface in the coming days. If the leaks turn out to be true, the next phase of the storyline will be one for the books.Read more articles here:Fortnite x Simpsons leaks shed light on upcoming collaboration and map changesFortnite Item Shop leak (October 22, 2025) all but confirms Art the Clown, Huggy Wuggy, Wednesday Addams, and more coming soon