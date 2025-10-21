Fortnite x Simpsons leaks shed light on upcoming collaboration and map changes

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Oct 21, 2025 08:16 GMT
Fortnite x Simpsons leaks shed light on upcoming collaboration (Image via Epic Games)
Fortnite x Simpsons leaks shed light on upcoming collaboration (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite x Simpsons leaks have started to surface, and they share a compelling narrative about what to expect for the collaboration. The finer details about it are still under wraps, but we do know what to expect, not just for Battle Royale, but for LEGO as well.

Ad

The Fortnite x Simpsons leaks primarily come from three leakers: NotPaloleaks, Loolo_WRLD, and blortzen. Given their track record over the years and Seasons, the information is reliable. However, as they are still unofficial, they should be taken with a pinch of salt. That said, here's what you need to know about the recent Fortnite x Simpsons leaks.

Fortnite x Simpsons leaks hint at LEGO collaboration and cel-shaded map

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Based on the information at hand, the collaboration will not be limited to Battle Royale. The Simpsons will feature multiple LEGO sets. This implies that they will, in a way, be part of the Lego Fortnite Odyssey. It is yet to be seen if this will affect or change gameplay in any manner. That said, we could see Simpsons-inspired structures added to LEGO.

On to the second major bit of information, which pertains to the map. It would seem that the entire map will be cel-shaded. This is reminiscent of the Borderlands collaboration. However, this time around, it would appear that the cel-shaded aspect will not be limited to one POI, but rather be present on the entire map.

Ad
Ad

Keep in mind that this could change depending on various factors, but the cel-shaded aspect will be present. That being said, with Chapter 6 Season 4 coming to an end soon, we will get more insights in the coming days. Perhaps we'll get the entire lineup of the collaboration as well, including characters and other details.

For the time being, Fortnite is now working as intended after the recent outage, and you can once more indulge in the spookiness of Fortnitemares. There are rewards to be earned and Outfits that can be purchased from the Item Shop, such as Shaggy and Scooby-Doo, Jason Voorhees, Ghost Face, and Doja Cat.

Ad

Read more articles here:

About the author
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins

Twitter icon

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Matthew Wilkins
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications