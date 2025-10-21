Fortnite x Simpsons leaks shed light on upcoming collaboration and map changes

Fortnite x Simpsons leaks have started to surface, and they share a compelling narrative about what to expect for the collaboration. The finer details about it are still under wraps, but we do know what to expect, not just for Battle Royale, but for LEGO as well.The Fortnite x Simpsons leaks primarily come from three leakers: NotPaloleaks, Loolo_WRLD, and blortzen. Given their track record over the years and Seasons, the information is reliable. However, as they are still unofficial, they should be taken with a pinch of salt. That said, here's what you need to know about the recent Fortnite x Simpsons leaks.Fortnite x Simpsons leaks hint at LEGO collaboration and cel-shaded mapBased on the information at hand, the collaboration will not be limited to Battle Royale. The Simpsons will feature multiple LEGO sets. This implies that they will, in a way, be part of the Lego Fortnite Odyssey. It is yet to be seen if this will affect or change gameplay in any manner. That said, we could see Simpsons-inspired structures added to LEGO.On to the second major bit of information, which pertains to the map. It would seem that the entire map will be cel-shaded. This is reminiscent of the Borderlands collaboration. However, this time around, it would appear that the cel-shaded aspect will not be limited to one POI, but rather be present on the entire map.Keep in mind that this could change depending on various factors, but the cel-shaded aspect will be present. That being said, with Chapter 6 Season 4 coming to an end soon, we will get more insights in the coming days. Perhaps we'll get the entire lineup of the collaboration as well, including characters and other details.For the time being, Fortnite is now working as intended after the recent outage, and you can once more indulge in the spookiness of Fortnitemares. There are rewards to be earned and Outfits that can be purchased from the Item Shop, such as Shaggy and Scooby-Doo, Jason Voorhees, Ghost Face, and Doja Cat.Read more articles here:Fortnite The Milk Cup players discuss LAN vs. Ranked, Preparation, and more [Exclusive]