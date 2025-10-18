The much-awaited Jason Vorhees skin in Fortnite was first added in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.50 update. Epic Games added the iconic horror character from the Friday the 13th franchise as part of their overarching collaboration with Fortnitemares. Apart from the outfit, the developers have introduced a range of related cosmetics and items inspired by him.

Ad

While the outfit does not have its own LEGO style, you can use it in other Fortnite experiences like Battle Royale, Reload, or the limited-time Demon Rush horde mode.

Here's how to obtain the Jason Vorhees skin in Fortnite.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How to get the Jason Vorhees skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

Jason from the Friday the 13th franchise is now in the Item Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

As of today (October 18, 2025), the Jason Vorhees skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the Fortnitemares tab. It can be purchased via the Jason bundle and is part of the Jason set.

Ad

Trending

The Jason bundle comprises these six cosmetic items:

Jason (Outfit) Jason's Blade Kit (Pickaxe) Crystal Lake Life Preserver (Back Bling) Friday (Emote) Machete Paddle (Emote) Vengeance Seeker (Wrap)

If you want all items in the Jason bundle, you can either purchase them for a discounted price of 2,500 V-Bucks instead of the regular 3,600 V-Bucks or get them separately.

You can purchase the Jason Vorhees skin in Fortnite separately as well (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Jason (Outfit) can be obtained for 1,500 V-Bucks, while the Machete Paddle (Emote) and Vengeance Seeker (Wrap) can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks each. Meanwhile, you can purchase Jason's Blade Kit (Pickaxe) and Crystal Lake Life Preserver (Back Bling) together for 800 V-Bucks. The Friday (Emote) can be bought for 300 V-Bucks.

Ad

How long will the Jason Vorhees skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop

The Jason Vorhees skin in Fortnite will remain listed until October 28, 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The Jason Vorhees skin in Fortnite will remain listed in the Item Shop till October 28, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. It must also be noted that the skin and its associated cosmetics will return in a future shop rotation since they are not exclusive to the season or Fortnitemares. Meanwhile, you can check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else the developers plan to bring the next day.

Ad

Also read: Fortnite launches new Exact Amount for V-Bucks top-up

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over four million views in 1400+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: sayendrabasu2000@gmail.com Know More