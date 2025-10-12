How to get Shaggy and Scooby-Doo skins in Fortnite

The much-awaited Shaggy and Scooby-Doo skins in Fortnite were first added in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.50 update. Epic Games added the iconic characters from the popular show as part of their overarching collaboration with Fortnitemares. Apart from the outfit, the developers have introduced a host of related cosmetics and items based on the dynamic duo.

The Outfits have their own LEGO styles, making it the perfect choice to explore Brick Life and embark on new adventures while showing off your fandom for the mystery-solving and snack-loving duo.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Shaggy and Scooby-Doo skins in Fortnite.

How to get the Shaggy and Scooby-Doo skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

The Shaggy and Scooby-Doo skins in Fortnite are now available in the Item Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

As of today (October 12, 2025), the Shaggy and Scooby-Doo skins are listed in the Item Shop under the Scooby-Doo tab. It can be purchased as part of the Shaggy and Scooby-Doo bundle and is included in the Shaggy and Scooby-Doo set.

The Shaggy and Scooby-Doo bundle comprises these twelve cosmetic items:

Scooby-Doo (Outfit+Selectable styles) + Scooby-Doo (LEGO Style)

Shaggy (Outfit+Selectable styles) +Shaggy (LEGO Style)

Shaggy's Super Sandwich (Back Bling)

Scooberoni Pizza (Back Bling)

Hoagie Hitter (Pickaxe)

Bone 'N Bowl (Pickaxe)

Shaggy's Special (Emote)

Scooby Gang Run (Emote)

Green Ghost (Glider)

What's New Scooby-Doo (Jam Track)

If you want all items in the Shaggy and Scooby-Doo bundle, you can either purchase them for a discounted price of 3,400 V-Bucks instead of the regular 8,000 V-Bucks or get them separately.

You can purchase the Shaggy and Scooby-Doo skins in Fortnite separately as well (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Scooby-Doo (Outfit+Selectable styles) + Scooby-Doo (LEGO Style) and Shaggy (Outfit+Selectable styles) +Shaggy (LEGO Style) can be obtained for 1,500 V-Bucks each. The Bone 'N Bowl (Pickaxe) and Hoagie Hitter (Pickaxe) can be purchased for 800 V-Bucks each. Green Ghost (Glider) can be purchased for 1,200 V-Bucks.

Shaggy's Super Sandwich (Back Bling) and Scooberoni Pizza (Back Bling) can be purchased for 600 V-Bucks and 300 V-Bucks, respectively. Shaggy's Special (Emote) can be obtained for 300 V-Bucks, while the Scooby Gang Run (Emote) and What's New Scooby-Doo (Jam Track) can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks each.

How long will the Shaggy and Scooby-Doo skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop

The Shaggy and Scooby-Doo skins in Fortnite will remain listed in the Item Shop till November 3, 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The Shaggy and Scooby-Doo skins in Fortnite will remain listed in the Item Shop till November 3, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. It must also be noted that the skin and its associated cosmetics will return in a future rotation since they are not exclusive to the season or pass. Meanwhile, you can check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else the developers plan to bring the next day.

