How to get Ghost Face skin in Fortnite

The much-awaited Ghost Face skin in Fortnite was first added in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.50 update. Epic Games added the iconic horror character as part of their overarching collaboration with Fortnitemares. Apart from the outfit, the developers have introduced a host of related cosmetics and items based on her.

While the outfit does not have its own LEGO style, you can use it in other Fortnite experiences like Battle Royale, Reload, or the limited-time Demon Rush horde mode.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Ghost Face skin in Fortnite.

How to get the Ghost Face skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

The Ghost Face skin in Fortnite is now in the Item Shop

As of today (October 11, 2025), the Ghost Face skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the Fortnitemares tab. It can be purchased via the Ghost Face bundle and is part of the Ghost Face set.

The Ghost Face bundle comprises these four cosmetic items:

Ghost Face (Outfit)

Ghost Face's Hunting Knife (Pickaxe)

Ghost Face's Kit (Back Bling)

Knife Cleaner (Emote)

If you want all items in the Ghost Face bundle, you can either purchase them for a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks instead of the regular 2,400 V-Bucks or get them separately.

You can purchase the Ghost Face skin in Fortnite separately as well

Ghost Face (Outfit) can be obtained for 1,500 V-Bucks, while the Ghost Face's Hunting Knife (Pickaxe) and Ghost Face's Kit (Back Bling) can be purchased together for 600 V-Bucks. The Knife Cleaner (Emote) can be obtained for 300 V-Bucks.

How long will the Ghost Face skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop

The Ghost Face skin will remain listed until October 20, 2025

The Ghost Face skin in Fortnite will remain listed in the Item Shop till October 20, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. It must also be noted that the skin and its associated cosmetics will return in a future rotation since they are not exclusive to the season or pass. Meanwhile, you can check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else the developers plan to bring the next day.

