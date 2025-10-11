How to complete Fortnitemares 2025 quests and get free rewards

Epic Games has released the Fortnitemares 2025 quests that let players complete certain missions and earn an array of free rewards and cosmetics. These missions can be done easily in the game and will let gamers obtain free Outfits and other items easily.

Here's how you can complete the Fortnitemares 2025 quests and get free rewards.

Guide to complete the Fortnitemares 2025 quests and get free rewards

Complete the Fortnitemares 2025 quests to earn free rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Epic Games has introduced a range of Fortnitemares 2025 quests to celebrate the spooky update in the game, offering players missions that take them to various new POIs and locations on the map. Completing these quests will also net them many free rewards, including an Outfit.

Players need to gain XP and earn account levels to complete the Fortnitemares 2025 quests, making them rather easy to complete. Gamers simply need to play the game to earn the XP and level up with ease.

Here are all the rewards and how you can earn them:

Butcher's Tools Back Bling: Earn 2 Account Levels

Earn 2 Account Levels Art the Hack Spray: Earn 4 Account Levels

Earn 4 Account Levels The Grind House Loading Screen: Earn 6 Account Levels

Earn 6 Account Levels Meat Grinder Emote: Earn 8 Account Levels

Earn 8 Account Levels Wuggy Welcome Loading Screen: Earn 10 Account Levels

Earn 10 Account Levels Butcher’s Knife Pickaxe: Earn 12 Account Levels

Earn 12 Account Levels Pyg the Butcher Outfit: Earn 15 Account Levels

Essentially, earning 15 levels' worth of XP will let you obtain all these rewards for free. While you can just play the game to level up, Epic Games has also given many trick-or-treat quests as part of Fortnitemares 2025. You can find these missions in the Fortnitemares tab and complete them to earn up to 800,000 XP.

Players can complete these missions anytime before Fortnitemares ends on October 31, 2025, to claim these free rewards.

Here are the additional Fortnitemares 2025 quests you can complete to earn XP and level up:

Complete Fred, Velma, Daphne, and Shaggy's Found Quests (4): 10,000 XP

Hire Scooby Doo: 10,000 XP

Pick up the Phone at a Stalkbox: 10,000 XP

Hit different players with Last Call: 10,000 XP

Defeat the Mother of Thorns: 10,000 XP

Restore Health or Gain Shields with Scooby Snacks: 10,000 XP

Pull consumables with the Thorn Ripper: 10,000 XP

Visit Pumpkin Takeovers with the Mother of Thorns: 10,000 XP

Apart from these missions, you can complete the daily and weekly quests to earn account levels as well. It is also worth mentioning that you can earn these levels across different Fortnite experiences, such as Demon Rush, Reload, or even the newly introduced Delulu mode. However, certain missions, like hiring NPCs, will be found in Battle Royale only.

