How to get Fortnitemares 2025 Twitch rewards for free

Epic Games is giving away an array of Fortnitemares 2025 Twitch rewards for free to celebrate the release of the spooky season update. The developers are giving away unique cosmetics for a limited period via Twitch Drops, allowing gamers to score some free items and dive into the Halloween celebrations in-game.Here's how you can get your hands on the Fortnitemares 2025 Twitch rewards for free.Guide to get the Fortnitemares 2025 Twitch rewards for freeEpic Games is offering players a plethora of Halloween-themed cosmetics in Fortnite for free to celebrate the v37.50 update, which brings the much-awaited Fortnitemares. As part of the promotions, the developers are offering themed cosmetics through Twitch Drops for a limited period.These drops can be completed through watch time quests, where gamers will need to watch streams for a certain period of time. Here's how you can get your hands on the Fortnitemares 2025 Twitch rewards for free:Open Twitch and sign in with your account.Head over to the Fortnite section and watch any participating channel.Once you access the stream, you will notice a progress bar showing your watch time.Once done, click on your profile icon and navigate to the Drops and Rewards section to view your rewards.Open Fortnite to claim or equip the Fortnitemares 2025 Twitch rewards.Additionally, if the rewards are not showing, simply close the game and restart Fortnite. They should be available now.Here are the rewards, along with the time you need to spend watching a participating stream to obtain them:Watch for 30 minutes in total to receive the Treat Sack Back Bling.Watch for 1 hour cumulatively to receive the Treat Axe Pickaxe.Essentially, watching for 1 hour will reward you with both the cosmetics. You can complete this quest any time between October 9 at 9 AM ET and October 12 at 11:59 PM ET. It is recommended to ensure that you have your Epic Games and Twitch accounts linked to obtain the Fortnitemares 2025 Twitch rewards for free. Apart from the free rewards, the developers are also offering an array of quests within the game. Completing them will reward gamers with cosmetics and XP, helping them unlock their passes.