Is Fortnite down? (October 20, 2025)

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Oct 20, 2025 08:29 GMT
Fortnite is currently down (Image via Epic Games)
If you're trying to log in and enjoy a gaming session and are unable to, you may be asking yourself, "Is Fortnite down?" to which the answer would be yes. Epic Games' official account posted on the social media platform X, sharing with the community the reason behind the game having issues.. This is what they had to say:

"An outage affecting several services on the internet is also impacting Fortnite log-ins. We're investigating this now, and will update you when we have more details."

The problem itself doesn't originate from Epic Games, as their dedicated status page showcases green across the board. Nonetheless, it is impacting the game as users are unable to log in normally. That said, they are investigating and will provide an update when they have something to share.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

When could the Fortnite issue be resolved?

In most instances, the problem related to login issues originated from Epic Games, and as such, a timeline can usually be speculated. As it stands, there is no telling when the issue will be resolved because it does not originate from Epic Games.

Based on speculation, it would appear the issue is related to AWS (Amazon Web Services). However, they are yet to make an official announcement regarding the same, and until then, it should be treated as hearsay.

That being said, this problem is not affecting everyone, and some players are able to log in. However, if you are unable to, you may need to wait for an update from Epic Games.

Given that Fortnitemares is currently in session, you can expect the developers to address the problem swiftly, as there are rewards to be earned and XP to gain. On the flip side of things, if the issue does persist for longer than usual (worst-case scenario), you could expect some type of in-game compensation in terms of XP.

Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

Edited by Matthew Wilkins
