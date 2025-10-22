  • home icon
Fortnite Item Shop leak (October 22, 2025) all but confirms Art the Clown, Huggy Wuggy, Wednesday Addams, and more coming soon

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Oct 22, 2025 07:49 GMT
Fortnite Item Shop leak (October 22, 2025) (Image via Epic Games)
According to the latest Fortnite Item Shop leak (October 22, 2025), numerous new skins and four iconic characters from different franchises are set to arrive in-game soon. These will be the last set of individuals to collaborate for Fortnitemares 2025.

The eminent individuals in question who will grace the Fortnite Item Shop soon are Art the Clown, Huggy Wuggy, Wednesday Addams, and R.E.P.O. Semibot. Here's more information on the same, and the date on which they will be listed in-game.

Part of this article is based on leaks/speculation.

Fortnite Item Shop leak (October 22, 2025): Art the Clown, Huggy Wuggy, and more set to arrive soon

As per the information revealed by Epic Games, the Outfits for the following characters will be available on the given dates:

  • Art the Clown: October 22, 2025
  • Huggy Wuggy: October 23, 2025
  • Wednesday Addams: October 24, 2025
  • R.E.P.O. Semibot: October 25, 2025

The cost of the cosmetics is yet to be confirmed, but we can expect them to cost as much as other featured collaborations, such as Shaggy and Scooby-Doo, Jason Voorhees, Ghost Face, and Doja Cat. We could get some insight during the Fortnite downtime today (October 22, 2025).

Aside from what has been confirmed by Epic Games, based on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (October 22, 2025), many other skins are also slated to be released soon. The information is based on leaks, and there's no timeline in place at the moment. Here is the list:

  • Bugatti Centodieci Car Body
  • Hearse Car Body
  • Michael Myers
  • The Dark Maw
  • The Final Peel Peely
  • Spice
  • The Mothman
  • Lady Marigold
  • Lupa
  • Anima
  • Cuddle Team Rider

With Chapter 6 Season 4 coming to an end soon, the aforementioned skins will likely be released this month. However, those that are not, we could either see them featured in-game at a later date or keep them in reserve until Fortnitemares 2026. We'll only get to know more once the downtime begins for update v37.51. That is everything you need to know about the recent Fortnite Item Shop leak (October 22, 2025).

