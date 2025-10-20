After the dust settled at the Fortnite The Milk Cup tournament, Vader and Nina took home the lion’s share of the purse as winners, Nina also claimed the MVP medal, and MiniMikaela took home the Sportsmanship award. While I’m not the most versed in Fortnite, I’ve watched my share of tournaments, and this one was one of the most exciting tournaments I’ve had the pleasure to sit down and watch. There was really no telling who was going to win from round 1 all the way to the end of round 6.

Ad

However, in the final moments of The Milk Cup, Vader and Nina’s pure consistency and great gameplay outdid Kanary and Fraanticc’s aggressive teamfighting. Everyone was a winner, though; all the duos played great, and showed the world how terrific women in Fortnite are. After the event, we had a brief moment to chat with the winners in a panel, before they went off to celebrate.

Fortnite The Milk Cup winners Vader, Nina, and Sportsmanship winner MiniMikaela discuss the tournament

While the tournament started rough for Vader and Nina, overall winners of Fortnite’s The Milk Cup tournament, not only did they win the most overall rounds of the tournament, they took it all home in the end.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

While everyone was a winner for competing in The Milk Cup, Vader and Nina took home #1, Nina was also the MVP, and MiniMikaela took home the Sportsmanship award (Image via Gonna Need Milk)

It was a brilliant ending, with two teams of friends doing battle: Vader/Nina vs. Fraantic/Kanary. Fraanticc and Kanary had spent the final round racking a terrifying amount of kills. In the end, it came down to consistency. That was what I wanted to discuss with Nina and Vader, since we talked about both of these things in our previous discussion the day before:

Ad

“Yesterday when we talked about strategy, you discussed consistency, and it was really interesting for it to come down to the final 2v2 was you versus Frantic and Canary who had racked up tons and tons of kills, were just fighting everybody. How did it feel to sort of come for it to all wrap up against those two sort of clash of styles?”

Ad

Vader: I think it kind of shows, I don't know, I feel like consistency is definitely rewarded more, especially with the format, getting 65 points for a win and 1 point for a kill only.

So consistency is definitely, definitely was our focus, like I think one game we won with only 3 kills, like I think we got the exact factor of less points than Mox’s team in that game because they had so many kills, but it's kind of like a clash at the very end of us playing consistency and them going for the kills, the clash in the final 2v2 is kind of cinematic in a sense.

Ad

Nina: I would agree, it's very cinematic. A lot of people wanted to see that, honestly.

Seeing an intense, Xset-filled final clash was one of the cooler moments of The Milk Cup tournament (Image via Gonna Need Milk)

I also had a question for all three of the girls who took home medals at Fortnite’s The Milk Cup tournament. One of the hardest things for me, as a relative newcomer, is trying to keep up with all the action. There’s simply so much I didn’t see:

Ad

“This is a question for all three of you. One of the sort of downsides to this format is you can't really see everything that's going on. There's simply so much happening, so many different teams all playing at once. So what would you say were the most intense moments of the tournament for you?”

Ad

Vader: Six games makes it to a point where you have to be really consistent, where you have to show your best skills every single game, because if you have two or three games that aren't as good, you could easily fall down the leaderboard with the teams so close. And kind of adding on that, like after game three, the leaderboard, I think it was like 20 points difference between five teams from first to fifth or sixth. With the leaderboard being that close, like it was really the most intense moment in my mind.

Ad

Nina: I agree with Vader. I mean, the leaderboard was really close last game. That really was scary because we thought we were going to get landed by a better drop squad, how that's going to go. We wanted all the four teams to have a really strong board.

But thankfully, we didn't. And honestly, it's very stressful, like going to the sixth game, even going to all the games, like you don't know what's going to happen, but you have to tell yourself you're going to play perfect, you're going to play your shots.

Ad

Unfortunately, my audio for MiniMikaela didn’t quite come out clean. When I get clear audio, I’ll update accordingly, but she focused on how rough things started in game three, creating some truly intense moments. Going forward, she wanted to focus on decisionmaking, so she’ll know what to do to climb the leaderboard.

I have to say though, The Milk Cup was an intense tournament from start to end. I know we’re supposed to be unbiased, but I admittedly was hoping one of the duos we interviewed the day before would win, and that certainly wound up being the case!

Ad

Everyone did remarkably well, and whether you took first or twenty-fifth, there’s always room for growth and improvement in esports. That’s one of the things that makes it such a great thing. I can’t wait to see what happens in the next version of The Milk Cup.

The only thing that would make future iterations of The Milk Cup a bit easier to follow would be if periodically, the top five or something were put on screen, so we have a clearer picture of who is on top as the rounds go on.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 15 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More