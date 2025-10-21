Fortnite leaks suggest Dumb Ways to Die collaboration could be coming

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Oct 21, 2025 17:10 GMT
Fortnite Dumb Ways to Die collaboration
Fortnite leaks hint at an upcoming Dumb Ways to Die collaboration (Image via PlaySide Studios Ltd/Epic Games)

The latest Fortnite leaks from legacy leakers and data miners, such as @Hypex and @Alucar, suggest a collaboration with Dumb Ways to Die could be on the way. Mined data from the database hinted at an upcoming collaboration with the iconic franchise.

Here's everything you need to know about the arrival of Dumb Ways to Die, based on the latest Fortnite leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks by @Hypex and @Alucar. Readers are requested to take all information herein with a grain of salt.

Fortnite leaks hint at potential collaboration with Dumb Ways to Die

The latest Fortnite leaks from legacy leakers and data miners, such as @Hypex and @Alucar, suggest an upcoming collaboration with the iconic Dumb Ways to Die franchise. Mined data from the recent database revealed a Dumb Ways to Die bundle that was currently labelled as testing and unreleased. The asset was accompanied by the following description:

"So many dumb ways to die..."

The description is a reference to the iconic song that has become synonymous with the franchise. As part of the collaboration, players can expect an array of outfits based on characters like Numpty, Stumble, and Clod. The iconic blue bean and its representation across the franchise could be a potential skin as part of the collaboration.

Additionally, cosmetics like Back Blings, Pickaxes, and Emotes could also make their way to the Fortnite Item Shop. Mined data by @realAlucar suggests that the bundle contains an Emote and a Back Bling based on the universe.

The Australian public awareness campaign video transformed into a global sensation with millions of views and players across its games. So it comes as no surprise that Epic Games is set to add the popular franchise and its iconic beans to the ever-expanding bingo book of collaborations.

However, Epic Games has not confirmed if or when the Dumb Ways to Die collaboration is set to make its way to the game. Players will have to wait for a teaser or an announcement from the developers to see if these Fortnite leaks hold true.

