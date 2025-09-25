Fortnite leaks suggest photo mode could be coming

The latest Fortnite leaks suggest that a new and revamped photo mode could be coming to the game. Players already have a way to replay their match and take screenshots using their native device. However, this new system could be a game-changer.Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming photo mode, according to the latest Fortnite leaks.Note: This article is based on leaks and data mined by leaker @Hypex. Readers are requested to take all information herein with a pinch of salt.Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming dedicated photo modeThe latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leaker and data miner @Hypex suggest that a dedicated photo mode is in the works. According to the leaks and data mined, the tool will allow players to customise various aspects of the scene to take the perfect shot. Based on the data mined, it could be coming this season.The photo mode will allow players to change aspects such as the facial expression of the character, as well as adjust visual features like the lighting or the rim light. The new system should also allow gamers to modify the camera alongside the choice of various lens effects and lighting styles. This makes it great for gamers to set up perfect shots and capture high-octane moments with ease.Once players have made their desired modifications and taken their shots, the images will be saved in high resolution in the Fortnite folder on the specified device. If the leaks hold true, the photo mode will be a much-needed quality-of-life feature in the game. It would remove the need to use third-party applications or the device screen capture to take shots, making it a more seamless experience.However, Epic Games has not confirmed if or when the photo mode could be added to the game. With some major updates lined up in the coming weeks, players will have to wait for the new builds or an announcement from the developers to see if the Fortnite leaks are indeed true.Also read: Fortnite launches new Exact Amount for V-Bucks top-upRead more articles here:UEFN reportedly set to receive an AI assistantFortnite acknowledges bugs pointed out by a player and confirms the future improvement roadmapAfter Darth Vader, AI voices are reportedly coming to UEFNEpic Games confirms Ranked 2.0 modeFortnite leaks suggest Repo collaboration could be comingLeaks suggest Rocket League could be ported to Fortnite