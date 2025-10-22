Fortnite downtime today (October 22, 2025): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime today (October 22, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am ET. Matchmaking (ability to queue for a match )will be disabled 30 minutes before the servers are taken offline. If you're still in-game, you have some time left to log out and save your progress, depending on which mode you're in. The servers will be live again by 5:30 am ET. In terms of new content, Epic Games has not revealed what we could expect. However, given that this will be the very last update before Chapter 6 Season 4 ends, it's best not to expect much. Based on leaks/rumors, there is talk of an end-of-season live event that will usher in the Simpsons collaboration, but nothing can be confirmed at the moment. That said, here's more about Fortnite downtime today (October 22, 2025).How long will the Fortnite downtime today (October 22, 2025) last?According to Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (October 22, 2025) will last approximately one and a half hours (90 minutes). The servers will go offline at 4 am ET and will be back online by 5:30 am ET. Epic Games will provide an official update when the servers are live again.Note: Fortnite downtime today (October 22, 2025) could be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.Content changes for Fortnite update v37.51With this being the last update before the next phase of the storyline, there's not much content to be expected. Aside from a few new cosmetics, there's nothing else that can be said with absolute certainty. We'll only know what to expect once the downtime ends and servers are online, which includes a potential collaboration with Dumb Ways to Die.That's about everything you need to know about the downtime today (October 22, 2025). This will also likely be the last major update for this phase of the storyline and should continue until the end of the season.Read more Fortnite articles here:Fortnite leaks reveal upcoming Tron collaborationHow to play Fortnite on DiscordEpic Games honors a fan’s story with a heartfelt Fortnite tribute