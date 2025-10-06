Fortnite leaks reveal upcoming Tron collaboration

The latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leakers such as @Hypex and @ShiinaBR revealed the upcoming collaboration with iconic sci-fi series Tron. Recent leaks had hinted at the possibility of a partnership, and now, mined data gives gamers a sneak peek at the bundle before it hits the Item Shop.Here's everything you need to know about the Tron collaboration based on the latest Fortnite leaks.Note: This article is based on leaks and data mined by leakers such as @Hypex, ShiinaBR, and @SpushFNBR. Readers are requested to take all information herein with a pinch of salt.Fortnite leaks showcase Tron collaboration ahead of releaseThe latest Fortnite leaks and mined data by legacy leakers and miners such as @Hypex, @ShiinaBR, @SpushFNBR, and others have showcased the upcoming Tron collaboration ahead of its release. Data mined by the leakers has revealed an array of cosmetics, including an Outfit, Back Blings, Pickaxes, Emotes, and more.As per the Fortnite leaks and mined data, here are the cosmetics players can expect in the Item Shop as part of the Tron collaboration:Tron: Ares BundleAres (Tron) OutfitDillinger Disc Back BlingDillinger Disc PickaxeAres' Staff PickaxeJump Jet GliderPortal Beam EmoteLil Light Bike EmoteOut of Tron WrapAs with any other in-game bundle and collaboration, players should have the option to purchase these cosmetics based on Tron individually instead of obtaining the full set. Despite the leaks from reputed leakers, players will have to wait for the items to arrive in the Item Shop to see the final prices of all items.It is worth noting that Epic Games has not confirmed if or when the Tron collaboration could be added to the game. With some major updates and Fortnitemares content lined up in the coming weeks, gamers will have to wait for an announcement from the developers to see if the Fortnite leaks are indeed true.Also read: Fortnite launches new Exact Amount for V-Bucks top-upRead more Fortnite articles here:UEFN reportedly set to receive an AI assistantFortnite acknowledges bugs pointed out by a player and confirms the future improvement roadmapAfter Darth Vader, AI voices are reportedly coming to UEFNEpic Games confirms Fortnite Ranked 2.0 modeFortnite leak suggests Repo collaboration could be comingLeaks suggest Rocket League could be ported to Fortnite