Epic Games honors a fan’s story with a heartfelt Fortnite tribute

Fortnite is known for its massive collaborations and exciting updates, but sometimes, certain changes go beyond just entertainment. In the game's latest update, players discovered that there's a statue of a Roly Poly added to the map. While it may seem like just a basic map change at first glance, the statue actually carries a much deeper meaning.On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Roly Poly statue added in the Chapter 6 Season 4 v37.40 update.Fortnite adds Olive statue to honor a fan's late sisterMy sister said hello to me through Fortnite 🥹 byu/lolwhoopsTavi inFortNiteBRThe Olive statue was possibly added to Fortnite after a Reddit user shared an emotional story about their sister who had the same name. u/lolwhoopsTavi described how Olive tragically passed away in April 2025, and on what would have been the user's sister's birthday, they discovered that there's a Roly Poly in the game that shares the same name.For those who don't know, the Roly Poly is an adorable-looking creature that helps you travel quickly across the map. Not only this, but it can protect you from massive damage and even attack others by jumping over them.To the Redditor, it felt like a small but powerful reminder of their sister, and they decided to keep the character with them the whole match. Epic Games soon noticed the post and even responded to it on r/FortNiteBR. What makes this tribute so special is that they ended up adding Olive as a statue in the v37.40 update, which will most likely remain throughout this season.The statue has since become a big topic of discussion and appreciation amongst the community, and the majority of players seem to love the gesture made by Epic Games.That's everything you need to know about the new Roly Poly statue in Fortnite. By honoring Olive in this way, the developers turned a player's painful memory into a heartfelt and lasting tribute that they might remember forever.