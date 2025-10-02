Epic Games honors a fan’s story with a heartfelt Fortnite tribute

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Oct 02, 2025 17:50 GMT
Fortnite v37.40 features an adorable tribute to a fan (Image via Epic Games)
Fortnite v37.40 features an adorable tribute to a fan (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite is known for its massive collaborations and exciting updates, but sometimes, certain changes go beyond just entertainment. In the game's latest update, players discovered that there's a statue of a Roly Poly added to the map. While it may seem like just a basic map change at first glance, the statue actually carries a much deeper meaning.

Ad

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Roly Poly statue added in the Chapter 6 Season 4 v37.40 update.

Fortnite adds Olive statue to honor a fan’s late sister

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

The Olive statue was possibly added to Fortnite after a Reddit user shared an emotional story about their sister who had the same name. u/lolwhoopsTavi described how Olive tragically passed away in April 2025, and on what would have been the user's sister's birthday, they discovered that there's a Roly Poly in the game that shares the same name.

For those who don't know, the Roly Poly is an adorable-looking creature that helps you travel quickly across the map. Not only this, but it can protect you from massive damage and even attack others by jumping over them.

Ad
Ad

To the Redditor, it felt like a small but powerful reminder of their sister, and they decided to keep the character with them the whole match. Epic Games soon noticed the post and even responded to it on r/FortNiteBR. What makes this tribute so special is that they ended up adding Olive as a statue in the v37.40 update, which will most likely remain throughout this season.

The statue has since become a big topic of discussion and appreciation amongst the community, and the majority of players seem to love the gesture made by Epic Games.

Ad

That's everything you need to know about the new Roly Poly statue in Fortnite. By honoring Olive in this way, the developers turned a player's painful memory into a heartfelt and lasting tribute that they might remember forever.

Read more related articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications