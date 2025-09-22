All new Fortnite Daft Punk skins: Release date, different outfits, and more

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Sep 22, 2025 15:09 GMT
Fortnite Daft Punk skins
Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Daft Punk skins (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has just revealed the Fortnite Daft Punk skins and cosmetics as part of their overarching collaboration with the iconic music duo. Apart from these items, players will be treated to a unique experience in the game that they can attend decked up as their favorite EDM icon.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Daft Punk skins.

Fortnite Daft Punk skins release date

The Fortnite Daft Punk skins arrive in the Item Shop on September 25, 2025, at 8 pm ET. With less than a week left for the skins and associated cosmetics to arrive in the current Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, fans of the iconic music duo are excited.

The collaboration blends in seamlessly with the overarching theme of the season, introducing an array of powerful skins and items that players can deck up in. Apart from skins, the Daft Punk collaboration will also add other items and Jam Tracks.

All Fortnite Daft Punk skins

Here are all the Fortnite Daft Punk skins (Image via Epic Games)
Here are all the Fortnite Daft Punk skins (Image via Epic Games)

There will be two cosmetics based on the duo comprised of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo. The Outfit packs are named GM08 and TB3, each based on signature style down to the legendary gold and silver helmets. They will be part of the Daft Punk bundle.

Here are all the Fortnite Daft Punk skins and items coming to the Item Shop as part of the collaboration:

GM08 Outfit and Accessories

  • GM08 Outfit (Outfit + LEGO Style)
  • Gold Battery Back Bling
  • Get Lucky Emote
  • Daft Punk Wrap

TB3 Outfit and Accessories

  • TB3 Outfit (Outfit + LEGO Style)
  • Silver Battery Back Bling
  • Around the World Emote
  • Daft Punk Future Wrap

Apart from the Outfits and associated cosmetics, the collaboration will also add Instrument styles and Jam Tracks based on the iconic discography by the duo. Here are all the items that will make their way to the Item Shop on September 25:

  • Daft Punk Double-Neck Guitar
  • Take Five Bass
  • “Get Lucky (feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers)” Jam Track

It is also worth mentioning that all items and Fortnite Daft Punk skins in the bundle will be available for purchase individually as well. Epic Games has also stated that additional Jam Tracks by the duo could also make their way in the future.

The collaboration will also introduce a reactive build for the first time in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)
The collaboration will also introduce a reactive build for the first time in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Additionally, LEGO Fortnite will receive the Daft Punk Pyramid Build, the first-ever music-reactive build. When any music is played, the unique pyramid lights up in sync with the sound. This is the first of its kind interactive build in the experience, making it a landmark moment for the game mode. The LEGO Fortnite shop will also have additional kits and Decor bundles based on the collaboration.

