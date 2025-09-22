How to become Megazord in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 : Location and features

Epic Games has introduced Megazord in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 as part of their overarching collaboration with the Power Rangers franchise. After the latest update, players can now pilot and use the iconic formation of all the zords in an epic battle in the game.

Here's everything you need to know about obtaining and piloting the Megazord in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.

Location of Megazord in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4

The Megazord in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 spawns in random locations every match (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Megazord in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 does not have a fixed spawn location and appears in different locations every match. Once the second storm circle has formed, an alert will appear on the screen stating "Megazord Incoming". This will be followed by a Megazord icon on the map and the HUD.

Similar to the Superman Mythic, players will simply need to follow the Megazord icon to its spawn point. Once Megazord is formed by the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers in the sky, simply head over to the area and locate Zordon, the head in the jar. The first player to interact with the head will be able to pilot the mech.

How to use Megazord in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4

Follow the icon to find and use the Megazord in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Once a player has interacted with Zordon, they will be transferred to the Megazord as its pilot. They will then need to defeat Rita's monster, a unique variant of the Queen bug in Chapter 6 Season 4. Gamers can use the wide range of armaments, such as he tank cannons and the sword slash, to deal damage to the enemy.

Defeat the queen bug and use the Megazord to take down other opponents (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Once the bug has been defeated, Megazord will recover the HP lost in the fight. Players can now use it to roam around and eliminate other players. The mech offers the following features and attack modes:

Scanner: Scans the area to highlight other players, similar to a scout specialist

Scans the area to highlight other players, similar to a scout specialist Sword Slash: deals 80 damage to opponents within the sword's radius

deals 80 damage to opponents within the sword's radius Stomp: deals 70 splash damage to any opponents within the damage radius

deals 70 splash damage to any opponents within the damage radius Tank Cannons: dual-shot cannons dealing a total of 90 projectile damage to opponents

However, the use of the Megazord in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 is limited to around two minutes. Once the timer at the bottom of the screen runs out, players are teleported back to the game. The mech is a great way to clear opponents with ease and rack up some eliminations, making it a great asset on the path to a victory royale.

