Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.40) downtime and release countdown: What time will servers go live?

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.40 update) downtime will begin on October 2, 2025, at 4 am Eastern Time, with servers expected to come back online around 5:30 am Eastern Time. Based on previous patterns, the downtime usually lasts up to 90 minutes, though it could take slightly longer sometimes.
The v37.40 update is expected to bring a lot of new content to the game. Epic Games has already teased a K-pop Demon Hunters collaboration, and the Doja Cat skin has also been confirmed. Moreover, players can expect some Battle Royale map changes and tweaks in the Blitz mode as well.
On that note, here’s the full downtime and release countdown of the v37.40 update for all regions.
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.40) downtime countdown time for all major time zones
North America and Europe region
The downtime for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 v37.40 will begin in the early morning for both NA and EU players. Here are the converted timings:
- 1 am Pacific Time (PT)
- 3 am Central Time (CT)
- 4 am Eastern Time (ET)
- 8 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
- 9 am Middle European Time (MET)
- 10 am Eastern European Time (EET)
Asia and Australia
Players in Asia and Australia will experience the v37.40 downtime between the afternoon and evening:
- 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)
- 4 pm Singapore Time (SGT)
- 5 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)
- 6 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)
- 9 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.40) release countdown time for all major time zones
As mentioned before, the servers are expected to go live at around 5:30 am Eastern Time. Here's the time converted for all major time zones:
North America and Europe region
- 2:30 am Pacific Time (PT)
- 4:30 am Central Time (CT)
- 5:30 am Eastern Time (ET)
- 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
- 10:30 am Middle European Time (MET)
- 11:30 am Eastern European Time (EET)
Asia and Australia
- 3 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)
- 5:30 pm Singapore Time (SGT)
- 6:30 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)
- 7:30 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)
- 10:30 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)
That's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 v37.40 downtime.
