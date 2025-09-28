Top 5 highest earning Fortnite Pros of 2025

The 2025 Fortnite FNCS season was full of surprises. Players witnessed plenty of memorable moments, and even the Pro-Am event made a comeback. In total, over $17 million was paid out to players, making Fortnite one of the biggest esports titles of 2025. Now that the Global Championship has concluded, many fans might be wondering about the most successful Fortnite pros this year.

On that note, here are the top five highest-earning Fortnite players of 2025.

The five highest-earning Fortnite pros of 2025

Do note that a few smaller Cash Cups and Divisional Cups are still left, but all the major events of the year have concluded. Considering this, although highly unlikely, this list is subject to change in the future. For now, here are the five Fortnite pros with the biggest tournament winnings in 2025.

5) Queasy (~$243,400)

Queasy at the FNCS 2025 Global Championship (Image via X || @QueasyFN)

Queasy surprised the entire community this year by winning the FNCS 2025 Global Championship, becoming the oldest player in the server to lift the trophy, which alone secured him a massive payout. Apart from that, he won multiple smaller tournaments and has earned over $242,000 in 2025.

4) Vanyak3kk (~$255,000)

Vanyak3kk (Image via X || @LND_Esp)

Ukrainian powerhouse Vanya "Vanyak3kk" Sakach had a really consistent season. He finished as the runner-up at FNCS 2025 Global Championship alongside MariusCOW and Pixie, and also won multiple Divisional Cups in mid-2025. His steady performance helped him earn roughly $255,000 this year.

3) MariusCOW (~$262,400)

MariusCOW (left) and Vanyak3kk (right) (Image via X || @gentlemates)

Marius "MariusCOW" Wendt also had similar results to his FNCS 2025 teammates Vanyak3kk and Pixie. He earned over $262,000 in 2025, making slightly more than Vanya. The reason for this small difference is that Marius also experimented with other teammates for smaller events and even got a few placements in solo tournaments.

2) Pixie (~$272,800)

Pixie (Image via X || @HvKGGs)

Alongside Vanyak3kk and MariusCOW, Pixie formed one of the strongest FNCS trios this year. He managed to get great placements not just in trio events but also in solo events. He won multiple A- and B-tier tournaments on his own, earning almost $273,000 in tournament winnings in 2025. Overall, he is one of the most well-rounded Fortnite pros this year.

1) Peterbot (~$310,600)

Peterbot (left) and Pollo (right) (Image via Epic Games)

To no one's surprise, Peter "Peterbot" Kata has topped the list as the highest-earning Fortnite player in 2025. He was also the highest-earning pro in 2024. This year, he is the only player to cross over $300,000 in tournament earnings.

While he surprisingly failed to crack even the top ten in the Globals, he showed dominance throughout the season. Peterbot won over 30 competitive events in 2025 across all categories, which might be one of the greatest yearly runs of all time.

That concludes the list of the highest-earning Fortnite players in 2025. FNCS 2026 has already been teased by Epic Games, and it's expected to be even more exciting. Considering that even mobile players are getting a dedicated prize pool of $1 million next year, the future list of highest earners might be full of surprises.

