How old is Fortnite pro player Queasy?

The Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2025 has now concluded, and the trio of Queasy, Swizzy, and Merstach won the tournament with their dominant performance and three Victory Royales in a row. While the win itself was impressive, another interesting fact is that one of the winners is the oldest player in the entire tournament.

For those wondering, Aleksa “Queasy” Cvetkovic is 23 years old. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Queasy’s Fortnite career and his achievements over the years.

Everything you need to know about Fortnite pro Queasy

Aleksa “Queasy” Cvetkovic is a professional player from Serbia. Born on April 17, 2002, he is one of the oldest active high-tier Fortnite pro. He has been active in the competitive scene since 2019, and has earned over $1.5 million in tournament winnings. Not only did he win this year's FNCS Global Championship, but he also was the runner up last year, and has multiple FNCS events under his belt in his career.

Twis Queasy @QueasyFN Still lowkey in shock shoutout my teammates once again ive acomplished everything i ever wanted in my fortnite career but it doesnt mean i will stop being hungry ♥️ onto next year 🫡

Here are some of his most notable placements in S-tier tournaments:

Year Tournament name Place Team 2021 FNCS: 2021 Grand Royale - Europe 3rd Queasy, Anas, Th0masHD 2022 C3S1: FNCS - Grand Finals: Europe 1st Queasy, Hen 2022 Gamers8 2022 5th Queasy, Hen 2022 C3S3: FNCS - Grand Finals: Europe 3rd Queasy, Veno 2022 FNCS: Invitational 2022 2nd Queasy, Veno 2022 DreamHack Summer 2023 9th Queasy, Veno 2023 Gamers8 2023 9th Queasy, Veno 2023 FNCS 2024 - Major 1: Europe - Grand Finals 2nd Queasy, Th0masHD 2024 FNCS 2024 - Major 2: Europe - Grand Finals 7th Queasy, Th0masHD 2024 FNCS 2024 Global Championship 2nd Queasy, Th0masHD 2025 FNCS 2025 - Major 1: Europe - Grand Finals 4th Queasy, SwizzY, Merstach 2025 FNCS 2025 - Major 2: Europe - Grand Finals 5th Queasy, SwizzY, Merstach 2025 FNCS 2025 Pro-Am 8th Queasy, Nick Eh 30 2025 FNCS 2025 - Major 3: Europe - Grand Finals 7th Queasy, SwizzY, Merstach 2025 FNCS 2025 Global Championship 1st Queasy, SwizzY, Merstach

Over the years, he has signed with many big organisations including The Ultimates, Enterprise Gaming, and Galaxy Racer. Since May 2024, he has been signed with Saudi Arabian organization Twisted Minds.

That’s everything you need to know about Queasy. There’s no doubt he is one of the most consistent players in the game, and he still might have many more big wins ahead for him.

