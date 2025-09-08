How old is Fortnite pro player Queasy?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Sep 08, 2025 13:59 GMT
SwizzY (Left), Queasy (Center), Merstach (Right) (Image via X || @QueasyFN)
SwizzY (Left), Queasy (Center), Merstach (Right) (Image via X || @QueasyFN)

The Fortnite FNCS Global Championship 2025 has now concluded, and the trio of Queasy, Swizzy, and Merstach won the tournament with their dominant performance and three Victory Royales in a row. While the win itself was impressive, another interesting fact is that one of the winners is the oldest player in the entire tournament.

For those wondering, Aleksa “Queasy” Cvetkovic is 23 years old. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Queasy’s Fortnite career and his achievements over the years.

Everything you need to know about Fortnite pro Queasy

Aleksa “Queasy” Cvetkovic is a professional player from Serbia. Born on April 17, 2002, he is one of the oldest active high-tier Fortnite pro. He has been active in the competitive scene since 2019, and has earned over $1.5 million in tournament winnings. Not only did he win this year's FNCS Global Championship, but he also was the runner up last year, and has multiple FNCS events under his belt in his career.

Here are some of his most notable placements in S-tier tournaments:

YearTournament namePlaceTeam
2021FNCS: 2021 Grand Royale - Europe3rdQueasy, Anas, Th0masHD
2022C3S1: FNCS - Grand Finals: Europe1stQueasy, Hen
2022Gamers8 20225thQueasy, Hen
2022C3S3: FNCS - Grand Finals: Europe3rdQueasy, Veno
2022FNCS: Invitational 20222ndQueasy, Veno
2022DreamHack Summer 20239thQueasy, Veno
2023Gamers8 20239thQueasy, Veno
2023FNCS 2024 - Major 1: Europe - Grand Finals2ndQueasy, Th0masHD
2024FNCS 2024 - Major 2: Europe - Grand Finals7thQueasy, Th0masHD
2024FNCS 2024 Global Championship2ndQueasy, Th0masHD
2025FNCS 2025 - Major 1: Europe - Grand Finals4thQueasy, SwizzY, Merstach
2025FNCS 2025 - Major 2: Europe - Grand Finals5thQueasy, SwizzY, Merstach
2025 FNCS 2025 Pro-Am 8thQueasy, Nick Eh 30
2025 FNCS 2025 - Major 3: Europe - Grand Finals 7thQueasy, SwizzY, Merstach
2025 FNCS 2025 Global Championship 1stQueasy, SwizzY, Merstach
Over the years, he has signed with many big organisations including The Ultimates, Enterprise Gaming, and Galaxy Racer. Since May 2024, he has been signed with Saudi Arabian organization Twisted Minds.

That’s everything you need to know about Queasy. There’s no doubt he is one of the most consistent players in the game, and he still might have many more big wins ahead for him.

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
