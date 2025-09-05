How to get Champion Surf Witch skin in Fortnite

The much-awaited Champion Surf Witch skin in Fortnite was first introduced in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.10 update. Epic Games added this unique Outfit item to the rotation to celebrate the upcoming FNCS Championship on September 6 and 7, 2025. It is the signature skin of this year's tournament, so it comes as no surprise that gamers are excited.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Champion Surf Witch skin in Fortnite and show off your love for FNCS in style.

How to get the Champion Surf Witch skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

The much-awaited Champion Surf Witch skin in Fortnite is now in the item shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

As of today (September 5, 2025), the Champion Surf Witch skin is listed in the Item Shop under the Champions Road tab. It can be obtained via the Fortnite Global Championship 2025 bundle and is a part of the Fortnite Global Championship 2025 set.

The Fortnite Global Championship 2025 bundle comprises these eight cosmetic items:

Champion Surf Witch (Outfit) + Champion Surf Witch (LEGO Style) Battler's Emblem (Back Bling) Surf Slasher (Pickaxe) The Axe of Champions (Pickaxe) Trophy Drop (Emote) Witch Champion (Wrap) Locked and Loaded - D4VD (Jam Track)

If you want all items in the Fortnite Global Championship 2025 bundle, which includes the Champion Surf Witch skin, you can purchase them for a discounted price of 2,400 V-Bucks instead of the regular 4,200 V-Bucks.

You can purchase the Champion Surf Witch skin in Fortnite separately as well (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

However, if you wish to get the Champion Surf Witch skin in Fortnite separately, the Champion Surf Witch (Outfit) + Champion Surf Witch (LEGO Style) is available for purchase for 1,000 V-Bucks. It is not bundled with any other cosmetic, like a Pickaxe or a Back Bling.

How long will the Champion Surf Witch skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop

The Champion Surf Witch skin in Fortnite will remain listed until September 12, 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The Champion Surf Witch skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till September 12, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. It must also be noted that this Outfit and the associated cosmetics may return in a future rotation since they are not exclusive. In the meantime, make your way to the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games has in store during FNCS 2025.

