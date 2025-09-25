Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.31) downtime and release countdown: What time will servers go live?

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.31) downtime (which has begun), and the release countdown are four hours (90 minutes) apart. .The Fortnite downtime today (September 25, 2025) is scheduled to begin at 4 am Eastern Time, while the servers are set to come online again at 5:30 am Eastern Time.In terms of new content, Epic Games has confirmed a Daft Punk Experience for September 27, 2025. That said, here are the details regarding the Fortnite downtime and when the servers will come online again for update v37.31.Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.31) downtime countdown time for all major time zonesThe United States of America and EuropeThe Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.31) downtime will start early morning and during the day for these respective regions:1 am Pacific Time (PT)3 am Central Time (CT)4 am Eastern Time (ET)8 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)9 am Middle European Time (MET)10 am Eastern European Time (EET)Asia and AustraliaThe Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.31) downtime will start in the afternoon and early evening for most regions in Asia.1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)4 pm Singapore Time (SGT)5 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)6 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)9 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST)Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.31) release countdown time for all major time zonesThe United States of America and EuropeThe servers will go live early morning for regions in America and in the afternoon for players in Europe. Here are the timings:2:30 am Pacific Time (PT)4:30 am Central Time (CT)5:30 am Eastern Time (ET)9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)10:30 am Middle European Time (MET)11:30 am Eastern European Time (EET)Asia and AustraliaDowntime for Chapter 6 Season 4 (v37.31) will end evening in different parts of Asia. Here are the timings:3 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)5:30 pm Singapore Time (SGT)6:30 pm Japan Standard Time (JST)7:30 pm Australia Eastern Time (AET)10:30 pm Samoa Standard Time (SST) Read more articles here:Fortnite MrSavage Icon Cup: Start date, how to participate, and rewardsFortnite streamer MrSavage confirms Icon Series skin on livestream