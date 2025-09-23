Fortnite streamer MrSavage confirms Icon Series skin on livestream

Fortnite streamer MrSavage has just confirmed the arrival of his Icon Series skin on his livestream. The popular streamer, with over four million subscribers, is one of the popular gaming content creators in the space. In the YouTube live, he revealed the skins and associated cosmetics for the first time, alongside other announcements.
Here's everything you need to know about Fortnite streamer MrSavage's Icon Series skin.
Fortnite streamer MrSavage announces Icon Series skin on livestream
Fortnite streamer MrSavage has just announced his Icon Series skin on his latest YouTube livestream. The popular gamer and content creator revealed three variants of the skins. Apart from the regular style, it also has the Hallucina variant alongside a female Siren version.
The announcement by Fortnite streamer MrSavage was greeted with enthusiasm and excitement by the gaming community. Numerous fans and content creators congratulated the gamer, who stated that the collaboration had been in the works for two years.
Apart from the Icon Series skins, he also revealed additional cosmetics, such as the 200 IQ Back Bling, Emotes, and a themed Pickaxe. The streamer also announced an MrSavage Icon Cup, a customary competitive series that follows the reveal of most Icon Series collaborations. Players can expect further details from Epic Games soon.
Fortnite streamer MrSavage also announced an upcoming Twitch Rivals with special game modes and a $50,000 prize pool alongside the reveal. This was followed by the YouTuber diving into the game and playing a few matches with his skin, showing it off to his audience.
However, there is no confirmation as to when the Icon Series skins will make their way to the Fortnite Item Shop. Players will have to wait for an update or an announcement from the developers or the streamer to see when it hits the game. With Chapter 6 Season 4 drawing towards its final segment, gamers can expect an array of last-minute surprises in store.
