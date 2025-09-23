Fortnite MrSavage Icon Cup: Start date, how to participate, and rewards

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Sep 23, 2025 18:49 GMT
Fortnite announced the MrSavage Icon Cup (Image via Epic Games)
Fortnite announced the MrSavage Icon Cup (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite MrSavage Icon Cup has officially been announced, and it gives players a chance to unlock the brand-new Icon Series skin for free even before it arrives in the in-game item shop. MrSavage is one of the most recognized names in the Fortnite competitive scene, which is why it makes perfect sense to introduce a community tournament alongside the cosmetics bundle.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the MrSavage Icon Cup.

Fortnite MrSavage Icon Cup: Everything you need to know

The tournament takes place on September 24, 2025, and is open to players from all regions and ranks. All duos will have a three-hour window to play up to 10 matches. The exact start time based on the region can be found within the Compete tab in the game.

How to participate

To join the Fortnite MrSavage Icon Cup, simply invite your duo partner in your lobby and head over to the Compete tab in Fortnite. Look for the details and timing. If you are on time, search for the MrSavage Icon Cup playlist just like any other game mode and start matchmaking.

Do note that both players must have two-factor authentication turned on in Epic Games. Additionally, Cabined Accounts cannot participate in tournaments.

Rewards

The Fortnite MrSavage Icon Cup offers many rewards for free, with the top duos getting a chance to unlock the complete MrSavage Icon Series Bundle. However, the number of eligible winners varies depending on the region. Here's a full breakdown:

Oceania & Asia

  • Top 25 duos: MrSavage Outfit, Siren's Slicer Pickaxe, Savage’s Striker Pickaxe, 200 IQ Backbling, Siren Legacy Backbling, Savage's Style Wrap, Skill Scanner Emote, Get Cooked Emote
  • Top 50 duos: Savage Siren Outfit
  • Secure 8 points: MrSavage in-Game Banner
Middle East, Brazil, and NA West

  • Top 36 duos: MrSavage Outfit, Siren's Slicer Pickaxe, Savage’s Striker Pickaxe, 200 IQ Backbling, Siren Legacy Backbling, Savage's Style Wrap, Skill Scanner Emote, Get Cooked Emote
  • Top 75 duos: Savage Siren Outfit
  • Secure 8 points: MrSavage in-Game Banner

Europe

  • Top 137 duos: MrSavage Outfit, Siren's Slicer Pickaxe, Savage’s Striker Pickaxe, 200 IQ Backbling, Siren Legacy Backbling, Savage's Style Wrap, Skill Scanner Emote, Get Cooked Emote
  • Top 275 duos: Savage Siren Outfit
  • Secure 8 points: MrSavage in-Game Banner
NA Central

  • Top 75 duos: MrSavage Outfit, Siren's Slicer Pickaxe, Savage’s Striker Pickaxe, 200 IQ Backbling, Siren Legacy Backbling, Savage's Style Wrap, Skill Scanner Emote, Get Cooked Emote
  • Top 150 duos: Savage Siren Outfit
  • Secure 8 points: MrSavage in-Game Banner

That concludes our article on the Fortnite MrSavage Icon Cup. For more details, you may refer to the official rulebook.

Read more articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
