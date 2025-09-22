Fortnite introduces first-ever reactive LEGO build

Fortnite revealed the much-awaited collaboration with iconic music duo Daft Punk, introducing a unique in-game experience alongside a host of items. Apart from the Outfits and cosmetics, the partnership also introduces the first-ever reactive build in LEGO Fortnite. Here's everything you need to know about the first-ever reactive LEGO Fortnite build.Epic Games introduces the first-ever reactive LEGO Fortnite build with Daft Punk collaborationEpic Games is set to introduce the much-awaited collaboration with iconic music duo Daft Punk on September 25, 2025. Apart from the interactive live experience and a host of cosmetics, the developers have also introduced something unique for LEGO experiences in the game.As part of the partnership, the developers are adding the first-ever music-reactive build, the Daft Punk Pyramid Build. This unique build adds a pyramid based on the iconic stage design of the duo, and when music plays, the pyramid lights up in sync with the sound.The Daft Punk Pyramid Build will react and sync to music played within LEGO experiences (Image via Epic Games)The unique interactive experience of the Daft Punk Pyramid Build is a landmark moment for the game. Earlier, reactive experiences were limited to Outfits and other cosmetics. But the arrival of a reactive build could pave the way for more interactive items for players in LEGO experiences within the game. Similar to the other cosmetics and items, this build will be available in the Item Shop on September 25, 2025, at 8 PM ET. Apart from this build, the collaboration will add additional builds and kits for players to try out in the Odyssey world. The shop will feature unique decor bundles, such as the Daft Punk Bedroom Faster Stronger, Daft Punk Homework Housewares, and more.Also read: Fortnite launches new Exact Amount for V-Bucks top-upRead more articles here:UEFN reportedly set to receive AI assistantFortnite acknowledges bugs pointed out by a player and confirms the future improvement roadmapAfter Darth Vader, AI voices are reportedly coming to UEFNEpic Games confirms Ranked 2.0 modeFortnite leaks suggest Repo collaboration could be comingLeaks suggest Rocket League could be ported to Fortnite